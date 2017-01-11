Food & Drink

Get the Most Out of Center City Sips: These Are the Best Deals This Summer

By Published On 07/18/2016 By Published On 07/18/2016
Smokin' Betty's
Courtesy of Smokin' Betty's

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Center City Sips has been in full swing for a minute now, and chances are you’ve managed to do some damage to your liver when Wednesday rolls around. To maximize the weeks we have left to go hard on discounted drinks ($3 for beer; $4 for wine; and $5 for cocktails) and half-priced food, we rounded up the best deals during Center City Sips (even if that means going to work with a hangover on Thursday). While you'll get the most bang for your buck at these places below, don’t forget to check out the complete list of participating Sips bars and restaurants here.

Related

related

Homebrewing Is Having a Moment in Philly. Here's How (and Why) to Get in on It.

related

Every Cocktail Bar That's Mixing Philly's Best, Most Potent Drinks

related

Philly's Best Drinking Neighborhoods, Ranked

related

Homebrewing Is Having a Moment in Philly. Here's How (and Why) to Get in on It.
Yakitori Boy
Yakitori Boy

Yakitori Boy

Chinatown

Turns out, one of your go-to karaoke destinations is also a generous observer of Sips, with enough half-priced sushi and seafood appetizers to fill you up (and then some) for dinner, but you’ll need to eat anyway because you have over a dozen wine, beer, and cocktail options, including the signature 11th Street Ginger Mule, to choose from each week.

Tequilas Restaurant

Rittenhouse

Tequilas is all about the ambiance, whether you score a table outside on Locust St on a perfect summer day or find a spot inside, surrounded by intricate architecture and plenty of Dia de los Muertos decor. One very special bonus: if you stay for dinner after Sips, you’ll get a discounted meal (15% off). So save room for guac!

Fine Palate
Fine Palate

Fine Palate

Rittenhouse

The creative cocktails and delicately crafted small plates at Fine Palate make it the spot for Center City Sips when you’re looking for a fun yet low-key alternative to Wednesday party spots like Marathon on Market. Try all the skewers or some eggplant caviar ($5) and grab a seat by the large open windows where you can drink the discounted Frisky Ginger cocktail in peace.

Garces Trading Company

Washington Square West

Like Tequilas, stopping by here for Center City Sips means you get a 15% discount on dinner that same evening, which is a perfect way to try Garces’ tasting menu (heavy on influences from Western Europe) for a fraction of the usual cost. During happy hour, get a preview with half-priced appetizers like the house-made mozzarella with a glass of house wine. How could you not stay for dinner after that?

SkyGarten
SkyGarten | Courtesy of Punch Media

SkyGarten

Logan Square

The main draw of the aptly named SkyGarten is its insane view -- the indoor-outdoor space sits on the 51st floor of Three Logan Square at Top of the Tower, quite possibly making it the tallest beer garden ever. The $5 Irish Goodbye cocktail is a good way to start out strong for the evening, and when you start to fade, just grab a half-priced bratwurst sandwich.

Charlie was a sinner.

Midtown Village

Whether you’re a dedicated vegan or just looking for some stiff drinks, you’ll be pleased to come across the discounted menu at Charlie was a sinner. this summer. If you're tofu-averse, the Korean-style fried tofu here will make you a believer. The $5 cocktails include the ever-changing Charlie’s Punch and the Mad King, made with Irish whiskey, pinot noir, elderberry, hibiscus, lime, and fresno chili.

Bar Bombon
Bar Bombon

Bar Bombón

Rittenhouse

Another vegan spot appealing to carnivores as well, Bar Bombon’s menu is full of plant-based Puerto Rican cuisine you can get for much less during Sips, like $3 tacos, $5 empanadas, not to mention $4 red sangria. The bartenders pick the discounted $3 beer for Sips every week.

Smokin’ Betty’s

Market East

Discounted comfort food bites are the big draw at Smokin’ Betty’s, where the novelty of weekly grilled pizza specials will only set you back six bucks; cheesesteak egg rolls and grilled wings are even cheaper. Smokin’ Betty’s has four specialty cocktails for Sips, including the Mrs. Daly, with two types of vodka, iced tea, and lemonade -- in case you want to get your adult Arnold Palmer on.

related

The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

related

Every Cocktail Bar That's Mixing Philly's Best, Most Potent Drinks
Fuji Mountain
Courtesy of Fuji Mountain

Fuji Mountain

Rittenhouse

For tons of sushi for a fraction of the usual cost, Fuji is a destination like no other. More than a dozen types of rolls go for just $4 each, along with a few small plates at half price (fried calamari, edamame, etc.). The Sips beer menu isn’t very thrilling, but you can always opt for a summer cocktail like the watermelon saju martini.

Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philadelphia and loves summer Wednesdays. Follow her @MarielleMondon on Twitter and Instagram.

1. Yakitori Boy 211 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Chinatown)

Yakitori boy defines itself as the Japanese version of a pub. If that's the case, the Eastern take on a pub is a sleek and contemporary karaoke bar where the portions are small, the sake is flowing, and the crowd isn't shy, particularly on stage. If you aren't coming to belt out your go-to song, you're probably here for the food, which is served as its prepared and includes chicken wings, crispy fried salmon neck, and a sushi selection with all the basics. Make sure you bring a pack with you, because the belief here is that sharing is caring.

2. Tequilas Restaurant 1602 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (Rittenhouse)

If you didn't get this impression from its name, the name of the game at this Rittenhouse Square spot is tequila -- tequila shots, tequila cocktails, tequila salsa -- it's all tequila. Well, that and Day of the Dead decor (this place is decked from floor to ceiling) and traditional Mexican fare like mole poblano and chiles rellenos. The servers here will likely attempt to dazzle you with creative bartending techniques lie head-balancing acts, so you'll get a show with dinner, too (just lookout for the occasional broken margarita glass).

3. Fine Palate 231 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA (Rittenhouse)

There’s something extremely satisfying about the choose-your-own-adventure dinner at Fine Palate, where course after course will surprise you (for $10 per course). Maybe the best part of it all: You can decide on your own when it’s time to switch to dessert. Give the kitchen some insight into what you absolutely won’t eat and anything you're just dying to try, then leave it up to them to see what on and off-menu dishes you get. Some seasonal favorites include the charred octopus, the watermelon gazpacho, and the barbecue-style suckling pig.

4. Garces Trading Company 1111 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Market East)

GTC's Iron Chef Jose Garces' first foray into culinary curation: an indoor cafe and marketplace modeled after outdoor European affairs stocked with goods and ingredients featured on his menus, from hand-selected coffee roasts and pastries to imported cheeses and prepared foods, with full-service high-top butcher's block tables plus the option to uncork 200+ bottles of vino (purchased from the PLCB's first wine boutique).

5. SkyGarten at Top of the Tower 1717 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (Rittenhouse)

Top of the Tower is a private event space on the 51st floor of 3 Logan Square. Every Sunday, it opens to the public with its Sky Brunch series, a prix-fixe meal that takes Sunday brunch to new heights (literally). There are seven buffet stations at which you'll find omelettes, carved-to-order meats, breakfast pastries, bacon, and even sushi. Reservations are required and tickets are usually around $50 per person, but hey, the first cocktail is on the house.

6. Charlie was a sinner. 131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Midtown Village)

Charlie certainly was a sinner, and a glutenous one at that. Despite its mostly vegan menu, Charlie's knocks it out of the park with decadent small plates and seemingly whimsical cocktails that hit you fast. The warm, intimate interior with its dark wood-paneled walls and plush velvet booths is the perfect setting for a date night. Take a seat on one of the tufted benches by candlelit tables and try the always mysterious Charlie’s Punch.

7. Bar Bombón 133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Authentic Mexican cuisine gets a vegan twist from Nicole Marquis, who also brought us vegan safe havens HipCityVeg and Charlie Was A Sinner, with plates so deliciously disguised even a meat eater can happily indulge. Sit down in the tropical-themed back room for 100% plant-based dishes like empanadas and enchiladas -- or, if you’re on the go, stop by the takeout window for the same good food and some coffee from national treasure Stumptown Coffee.

8. Smokin' Betty's 116 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (Market East)

The burger options at Smokin’ Betty’s don't disappoint. Try their signature Betty burge, which has burger, pork belly, avocado, chester, garlic aioli, and all those other quintessential burger ingredients.

9. Fuji Mountain 2030 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (Rittenhouse)

You don't come to Fuji Mountain to eat sushi rolls at a bar or a table. No, at this Rittenhouse spot, you sit on one of the puffy red or brown leather couches lining the walls and eat from a low table sitting in the middle of the room. It's kind of the perfect setup: The tables are just the right size for the massive sushi and sashimi feats that'll easily leave your entire entourage stuffed and lying back to run their stomachs, utterly satisfied. Besides, they're going to need the rest if they want to brave the karaoke room upstairs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Philly's Best New (And Highly Anticipated) Brewpubs

related

READ MORE
Philly Maker Series: Stateside Wants to Be the Yards of Vodka

related

READ MORE
Meet Philly's Best Bartenders Making the Stiffest Drinks of the Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like