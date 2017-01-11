Philly's Best New (And Highly Anticipated) Brewpubs

Coming soon...

If 2016’s openings haven’t fully wetted that whistle, there’s good news afloat. In late 2015, the increasingly acceptable liquor control board of Pennsylvania updated its code to allow breweries to operate two satellite locations -- technically “storage” facilities -- without needing to get a new license.

So what does that mean for the average drinker? You favorite breweries can open up a new location pretty easily, which is leading to an influx of new “brewpubs” scheduled to open around town in the next few months. A few of the ones we’re eagerly awaiting:

Callowhill

Known for its “Liquid Art” series of beers (with beautifully painted realism labels, to boot) and the use of local hops (shout-out to South Central PA), the Chambersburg brewery will be opening a brewpub at 990 Spring Garden St in early 2017.