Philly's Best Drinking Neighborhoods, Ranked

8. Spruce Hill & Cedar Park

Just outside of University City as you head toward West Philly is a collection of quaint hideaways that just so happen to be prime for bar hopping, as well as some craft beer destinations to write home about. First there’s Fiume, the cozy dive on the second floor of Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant. Not far away is Local 44, where you can dine in or create your own craft beer six-pack to go at the bottle shop. Try your beer (and delicious burger) at the Bar(n) on Baltimore with a side of board games... that is, if you have room after gorging on fried mozz and IPAs at Dock Street Brewery. Don’t forget to also hit up the outdoor area at Gojjo, sample the tap beers and wines at Clarkville, and play billiards at Millcreek Tavern.