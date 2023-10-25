Cheering for the Eagles Is a Team Sport at These Philly Bars

With ticket prices to Lincoln Financial Field, AKA The Link, up from last year , we’ve gathered intel on the best watering holes to hang with fellow Eagles fans instead. Along with big screen TVs and food and drink specials, the vibe of these spots comes complete with the greeting of “Go Birds” on your way in by anyone heading out. Here are the best sports bars in Philly right now.

When the Eagles—or any Philly home teams—are playing, there’s nothing like cheering them on within a crowd of fellow locals and swearing at the ref in unison. This is Philly after all, so no game-watching experience is complete without it because it all just means one thing: We love our Philadelphia sports.

Where to Drink and Watch the Eagles in Center City

Chinatown

There isn’t a neighborhood in Philly without at least one sports bar, including Chinatown, where Bar-Ly has over 35 screens for maximum Eagles viewing. Along with 60 beers on draft, take advantage of food and beverage promotions available during the game. Game day table reservations require a $40 minimum spend, but that can easily be done while snacking Asian American-inspired bar food with dishes like Peking Duck Sliders, Sriracha Wings, and Nachos Grande.

How to book: Call 267-571-9795

Old City

With a big-screen TV that’s ideal for watching sports of any kind, this pool hall claims itself as “the place to be for all the games” during Eagles season. At Buffalo Billiards, along with drink specials during the game, order classic dishes like pizza, wings, and more. The vibe here is friendly, and onsite activities like billiards, darts, or Skee-Ball help make it a favorite Old City spot to watch Philadelphia sports.

How to book: Walk-ins only

Rittenhouse

At Cavanagh’s, you can ensure a table to watch NFL games in a relaxed atmosphere with no elbowing for a drink at the bar. Table reservations cost $100 for two guests; $200 for four; or $300 for six. Apply reservation fees toward your minimum spending requirement with options like $4 Michelob Ultra Drafts and $20 Bud Light Buckets. Along with the wide selection of craft beer, the expansive bar food program includes burgers, the signature Cavanaugh's Award Winning Wings, and Spinach Artichoke Dip.

How to book: Call 215-665-9500 or email mike@cavsrittenhouse.com

Logan Square

Watch the big game on an 18- x 19-foot video screen that draws the entire bar into the action at this gastro pub featuring 40 craft taps behind the bar, and burgers, snacks, and brick oven pizza coming out of the kitchen. City Tap runs specials throughout the game, and the bar has been known to occasionally give away Eagles game tickets complete with a stay at a nearby hotel.

How to book: Official Website

South Street

Get an unobstructed view of the game from one of the many big-screen TVs throughout the bar at Founding Fathers for the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, 76ers, and college games. At this bar that claims it's the ultimate Eagles Bar, expect specials on game night such as $5 Bud Light Aluminum Kelly Green Bottles, $5 Michelob Ultra Drafts, and $8 Kelly Green Shots.

How to book: Walk-ins only

Fairmount

On any given day, this historical bar dating back over 100 years is a gem of a Fairmount neighborhood corner bar—but on game days, its many flat-screen TVs blast the big game and make it a great spot for rooting our home teams. The Green Room offers plenty of outdoor seating, too, and weather permitting, they’ve been known to bring TVs outdoors so no one misses a minute of the action while downing craft and domestic beer along with wings, chicken fingers, and burgers.

How to book: Walk-ins only

Market East

At the Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, all of the game action happens in their exclusive Philadelphia Room. Reservations are required and once you’re there, go all out via special viewing events like the Eagles Watch Party with Inside the Birds! Or Eagles Watch Party with the Green Legion. A Big Game Menu offers wings, nachos, ribs, sliders, and more with special promo prices plus beer bucket specials to wash it all down.

How to book: OpenTable

Fairmount

Fairmount locals enjoy heading to Hilltown Tavern to catch the big game, whether it's English Football League soccer or Philadelphia Eagles football. With TV screens lining the back of the bar, there are plenty of prime viewing spots. To go along with its signature wings, burgers, and loaded tots, drink specials during Eagles games often include $11 Irish Crush cocktails made with orange flavored Irish whiskey and $7 vodkas and lemonade.

How to book: Walk-ins only

Midtown

This two-story bar is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia. When the Eagles play, its high definition and projector screen TVs are always set to the game. Each year, McGillan’s sells an Eagles Super Mug that customers can refill with $2 Bud Lights all season long. Other drink specials include a $7 Iggletini made from vanilla vodka and mint liquor with a green sugar rim. Feast on bar food such as Buffalo wings and nachos, or order one of the house specialties such as the Shepherd’s Pie or Fish & Chips.

How to book: Walk-ins only

Washington Square West

No matter who you are, you’re welcome at Tabu, Philadelphia’s best gay sports bar that caters to the neighborhood’s diverse and dynamic crowd. Sunday Eagles games play on the TVs, often coinciding with other events such as no-cover karaoke. Drink specials during games include $4 Corona Light Drafts and $5 Corona Premiere Bottles.

How to book: Walk-ins only