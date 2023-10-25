Cheering for the Eagles Is a Team Sport at These Philly Bars
The best Philadelphia sports bars during NFL season and all year long.
When the Eagles—or any Philly home teams—are playing, there’s nothing like cheering them on within a crowd of fellow locals and swearing at the ref in unison. This is Philly after all, so no game-watching experience is complete without it because it all just means one thing: We love our Philadelphia sports.
With ticket prices to Lincoln Financial Field, AKA The Link, up from last year, we’ve gathered intel on the best watering holes to hang with fellow Eagles fans instead. Along with big screen TVs and food and drink specials, the vibe of these spots comes complete with the greeting of “Go Birds” on your way in by anyone heading out. Here are the best sports bars in Philly right now.
Where to Drink and Watch the Eagles in Center City
Chinatown
There isn’t a neighborhood in Philly without at least one sports bar, including Chinatown, where Bar-Ly has over 35 screens for maximum Eagles viewing. Along with 60 beers on draft, take advantage of food and beverage promotions available during the game. Game day table reservations require a $40 minimum spend, but that can easily be done while snacking Asian American-inspired bar food with dishes like Peking Duck Sliders, Sriracha Wings, and Nachos Grande.
How to book: Call 267-571-9795
Old City
With a big-screen TV that’s ideal for watching sports of any kind, this pool hall claims itself as “the place to be for all the games” during Eagles season. At Buffalo Billiards, along with drink specials during the game, order classic dishes like pizza, wings, and more. The vibe here is friendly, and onsite activities like billiards, darts, or Skee-Ball help make it a favorite Old City spot to watch Philadelphia sports.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Rittenhouse
At Cavanagh’s, you can ensure a table to watch NFL games in a relaxed atmosphere with no elbowing for a drink at the bar. Table reservations cost $100 for two guests; $200 for four; or $300 for six. Apply reservation fees toward your minimum spending requirement with options like $4 Michelob Ultra Drafts and $20 Bud Light Buckets. Along with the wide selection of craft beer, the expansive bar food program includes burgers, the signature Cavanaugh's Award Winning Wings, and Spinach Artichoke Dip.
How to book: Call 215-665-9500 or email mike@cavsrittenhouse.com
Logan Square
Watch the big game on an 18- x 19-foot video screen that draws the entire bar into the action at this gastro pub featuring 40 craft taps behind the bar, and burgers, snacks, and brick oven pizza coming out of the kitchen. City Tap runs specials throughout the game, and the bar has been known to occasionally give away Eagles game tickets complete with a stay at a nearby hotel.
How to book: Official Website
South Street
Get an unobstructed view of the game from one of the many big-screen TVs throughout the bar at Founding Fathers for the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, 76ers, and college games. At this bar that claims it's the ultimate Eagles Bar, expect specials on game night such as $5 Bud Light Aluminum Kelly Green Bottles, $5 Michelob Ultra Drafts, and $8 Kelly Green Shots.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Fairmount
On any given day, this historical bar dating back over 100 years is a gem of a Fairmount neighborhood corner bar—but on game days, its many flat-screen TVs blast the big game and make it a great spot for rooting our home teams. The Green Room offers plenty of outdoor seating, too, and weather permitting, they’ve been known to bring TVs outdoors so no one misses a minute of the action while downing craft and domestic beer along with wings, chicken fingers, and burgers.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Market East
At the Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, all of the game action happens in their exclusive Philadelphia Room. Reservations are required and once you’re there, go all out via special viewing events like the Eagles Watch Party with Inside the Birds! Or Eagles Watch Party with the Green Legion. A Big Game Menu offers wings, nachos, ribs, sliders, and more with special promo prices plus beer bucket specials to wash it all down.
How to book: OpenTable
Fairmount
Fairmount locals enjoy heading to Hilltown Tavern to catch the big game, whether it's English Football League soccer or Philadelphia Eagles football. With TV screens lining the back of the bar, there are plenty of prime viewing spots. To go along with its signature wings, burgers, and loaded tots, drink specials during Eagles games often include $11 Irish Crush cocktails made with orange flavored Irish whiskey and $7 vodkas and lemonade.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Midtown
This two-story bar is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia. When the Eagles play, its high definition and projector screen TVs are always set to the game. Each year, McGillan’s sells an Eagles Super Mug that customers can refill with $2 Bud Lights all season long. Other drink specials include a $7 Iggletini made from vanilla vodka and mint liquor with a green sugar rim. Feast on bar food such as Buffalo wings and nachos, or order one of the house specialties such as the Shepherd’s Pie or Fish & Chips.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Washington Square West
No matter who you are, you’re welcome at Tabu, Philadelphia’s best gay sports bar that caters to the neighborhood’s diverse and dynamic crowd. Sunday Eagles games play on the TVs, often coinciding with other events such as no-cover karaoke. Drink specials during games include $4 Corona Light Drafts and $5 Corona Premiere Bottles.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Where to Drink and Watch the Eagles Across Philadelphia
Northeast, South Philly
Chickie’s & Pete’s may be a growing chain of sports bars known for its famous Crabfries, but as of the beginning of this football season, it’s also known as the official Sports Bar of the Philadelphia Eagles. The original location in the Northeast is a Philly sports institution and a great place to catch a game. So is its location in South Philly that’s within ball-throwing distance (if you’re a quarterback) of Lincoln Financial Field. Each location has plenty of screens so everyone has a view of the game and a menu full of everything you’d ever want to eat.
How to book: Chickie’s & Pete’s Northeast is walk-ins only, Chickie’s & Pete’s South Philly OpenTable
Fishtown
When Eagles games go past Frankford Hall’s usual closing time, the Fishtown bar has been known to extend its hours until the game is over, although the kitchen closes at its usual time. Guests can stay past typical hours and watch on the TVs indoors or in the garden with cozy fire pits for warmth. Inspired by German beer gardens, this neighborhood hangout serves plenty of German beer along with domestic craft brews. Pair it all with enormous Bavarian pretzels, various sausages served on a roll with sauerkraut, Wiener Schnitzel, and burgers.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Manayunk
When it comes to everything Eagles- and Phillies-related, this is definitely the spot to be in Manayunk. The games transform into a true neighborhood celebration here, and JD McGillicuddy’s is known for their block party during game time that features a large outdoor 25-foot projection screen. Crowds are welcome to bring their own chairs or opt for a spot indoors with TVs. Throughout Eagles games, Bud Light aluminum cans are $4, pitchers of Michelob Ultra are $10, and wings are eight for $10.
How to book: Walk-ins only
North Philadelphia
Located a half block away from Temple University's main campus, Pub Webb is the college neighborhood’s hotspot for watching the Eagles (and Temple basketball). On Sundays during football season, they always open early for the Eagles and stay open until midnight. Sunday game day specials can include $3 Miller Lites and $5 whiskey to pair with tacos, burgers, fries, and wings with your choice of 10 sauces.
How to book: Walk-ins only
Roxborough
You know a neighborhood corner bar is good for watching sports when their sign has a football player on it. Throwbaxx in Roxborough is perfectly set up for watching the game with fellow football fanatics. There are plenty of TVs inside and an outdoor big screen on the patio for optimal Eagles viewing while downing drinks specials such as $3 Miller Lites.
How to book: Call 667-385-6921
South Philly
Don’t want to tailgate outside in the cold? Xfinity Live has become the indoor pre-game tailgating spot with no heavy coat needed. The massive complex has multiple levels, bars, and restaurants including the NBC Sports Arena and the country-themed PBR Philadelphia. Located directly across from Citizens Bank Park, there are countless screens within the complex to catch any of the local games. On Thursdays during evening NFL games, there’s a DJ on hand to add extra energy to the excitement.
How to book: Sevenrooms