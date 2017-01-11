The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

Between outdoor concerts and baseball season, you’re probably planning to spend a ton of time outside in the summer anyway, so why not add alfresco drinking to the mix? Better yet, why not enjoy said drinks while overlooking the city with nothing between you and the sky? Nothing else can make you feel like you own this place quite the way drinking on a rooftop can, so we’ve rounded up eight (plus one up-and-comer) of the best in the city. Going up.

related The 10 Best Dive Bars in Philly

Assembly Logan Circle Located on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and overlooking the city from nine stories on top of the Logan Hotel, Assembly is the newest rooftop worth a visit. Stop by after work during the week when the bar opens at 5pm and snag one of the nap pods to hear the night’s DJ of choice, or head over a little earlier on the weekend (3pm) for an afternoon drink. The drink menu is heavy on the bubbly and wine, plus seasonal bites like oysters, baked brie, and tuna tartare. Continue Reading

Stratus Lounge Old City For late-night dancing and lounging under the stars, look no further than Stratus Lounge’s clubby vibe at the top of the Hotel Monaco. A safety barricade blocks any view the rooftop could offer (and man, the potential!), but it's made up for by the stylized rooms -- like the darker pseudo-library lounge -- and ample space to mingle outside, or run for cover from unsavory weather at the indoor bar.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of City Tap House

City Tap House University City The rooftop space at this campus favorite is almost as expansive as the craft beer menu. During the summer, tons of outdoor events -- from clambakes to outdoor movies -- make great use of the area, but you can also just linger by one of the many fire pits to stay warm after the sun sets.

Continental Mid-town Midtown Village Rooftop drinks at the Continental can be as casual or as formal as you like, and the spot does particularly well for an easy, impressive romantic date night. Have a full-on dinner or just post-dinner drinks on the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and lounge overlooking the busy corner of 18th & Chestnut Streets. If the giant olive outside the building didn’t tip you off, the drink of choice is the martini, but there’s also plenty of other retro-inspired specialty cocktails, too.

related The 10 Best Wine Bars in Philly

Standard Tap Northern Liberties This NoLibs mainstay is known for three things: rotating craft beer drafts, phenomenal pub fare, and a laid-back, all-seasons rooftop deck. Canopied and overlooking Poplar St, the deck is a perfect place to settle in for pint after pint with friends.

Revolution House Old City The deck at Revolution House overlooks the corner of Market & 2nd Streets, presenting a prime people-watching opportunity. Soak up some sun while gorging yourself with the restaurant’s squid pizza and lobster pot pie.

Anastasi Raw Bar Manayunk One of the newer restaurants on Manayunk’s main drag, Anastasi is a seafood-lover's paradise. With the newly opened rooftop deck to enjoy your clams and mulled wine cocktails, it's now turned into a summer staple. Go for some alfresco brunching (with blueberry pancakes and crab scramble), or outdoor drinking until the late hours.

Positano Coast Old City The airy Sopra Lounge at Positano transports guests to a breezy setting reminiscent of Italy's Amalfi Coast. Chill on luxe white furniture surrounded by blue accents while trying the crudo and wine menus for a laid-back-meets-luxe rooftop experience in the heart of Philly.

Tiki Gayborhood

Slated to take over the open space on 13th & Sansom is Philly’s second Tiki bar, simply called Tiki. It'll reopen the rooftop area everyone loved when Corner and APO was the tenant, so expect an ultra-summery space with a menu focused on rum-based drinks and small plates of dumplings and skewers, served to a soundtrack of surf jams and old-school hip-hop.



Sign up here for our daily Philly email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philly who is not afraid of heights while holding a cocktail. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MarielleMondon.