The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

Assembly Logan Circle Located on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and overlooking the city from nine stories on top of the Logan Hotel, Assembly is the newest rooftop worth a visit. Stop by after work during the week when the bar opens at 5pm and snag one of the nap pods to hear the night’s DJ of choice, or head over a little earlier on the weekend (3pm) for an afternoon drink. The drink menu is heavy on the bubbly and wine, plus seasonal bites like oysters, baked brie, and tuna tartare.

Stratus Lounge Old City For late-night dancing and lounging under the stars, look no further than Stratus Lounge’s clubby vibe at the top of the Hotel Monaco. A safety barricade blocks any view the rooftop could offer (and man, the potential!), but it's made up for by the stylized rooms -- like the darker pseudo-library lounge -- and ample space to mingle outside, or run for cover from unsavory weather at the indoor bar.

City Tap House University City The rooftop space at this campus favorite is almost as expansive as the craft beer menu. During the summer, tons of outdoor events -- from clambakes to outdoor movies -- make great use of the area, but you can also just linger by one of the many fire pits to stay warm after the sun sets.

Continental Mid-town Midtown Village Rooftop drinks at the Continental can be as casual or as formal as you like, and the spot does particularly well for an easy, impressive romantic date night. Have a full-on dinner or just post-dinner drinks on the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and lounge overlooking the busy corner of 18th & Chestnut Streets. If the giant olive outside the building didn’t tip you off, the drink of choice is the martini, but there’s also plenty of other retro-inspired specialty cocktails, too.

Standard Tap Northern Liberties This NoLibs mainstay is known for three things: rotating craft beer drafts, phenomenal pub fare, and a laid-back, all-seasons rooftop deck. Canopied and overlooking Poplar St, the deck is a perfect place to settle in for pint after pint with friends.

Revolution House Old City The deck at Revolution House overlooks the corner of Market & 2nd Streets, presenting a prime people-watching opportunity. Soak up some sun while gorging yourself with the restaurant’s squid pizza and lobster pot pie.

Positano Coast Old City The airy Sopra Lounge at Positano transports guests to a breezy setting reminiscent of Italy's Amalfi Coast. Chill on luxe white furniture surrounded by blue accents while trying the crudo and wine menus for a laid-back-meets-luxe rooftop experience in the heart of Philly.

Tiki Gayborhood Slated to take over the open space on 13th & Sansom is Philly’s second Tiki bar, simply called Tiki. It'll reopen the rooftop area everyone loved when Corner and APO was the tenant, so expect an ultra-summery space with a menu focused on rum-based drinks and small plates of dumplings and skewers, served to a soundtrack of surf jams and old-school hip-hop.

Vango Skybar Rittenhouse If you want to follow up your Asian fusion meal with a rooftop dance session, Vango is the place to go. If you’re feeling fancy (in a bottle-service kind of way), you can also reserve space at one of the tables -- or go full baller with one of the Skybar beds.

SkyGarten Center City Take in sprawling views of Philly from the 51st floor of Three Logan Square. If you’re afraid of heights, just order happy hour wine (or scarf down $7 mac & cheese balls) until those fears subside.