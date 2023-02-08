12 Fun Singles Bars in Philadelphia
A meet cute is right around the corner.
It’s about damn time to celebrate your unencumbered freedom. Because you know what? Being single is fun. Philly is a playground for going out, having a good time, and staying out late, especially for the unattached among us.
Whether you want to dress up for sipping something bougie at a cocktail bar, have laidback conversation over citywides at a dive, or sweat it out at an all-night dance party, there are plenty of ways to find your forever (or for now) all around the city. Here are our picks for a dozen of Philly’s best singles bars.
Bob & Barbara's Cocktail Lounge
This legendary spot on South Street is big on PBR, live music, and facilitating many a meet cute (or some distant cousin of a “meet cute”). If you like to dance, head over on a Friday or Saturday night, treat yourself to a citywide special, and enjoy mingling.
Franky Bradley's
Maybe you like to casually meet people at the bar. Maybe you’re more into locking eye contact on the dance floor. Franky Bradley’s is a gay bar that has a little bit of everything, with three floors of choose-your-own-adventure goodness. Stay downstairs for good food, beer, and conversation, or head upstairs for live shows and DJ sets.
Fountain Porter
It’s everyone’s favorite neighborhood bar. Fountain Porter exudes good vibes for laidback mingling. At best, you could end up meeting someone cool. At worst, you could strike out but still get to enjoy one of the city’s best burgers for just six bucks.
Garage
What makes Garage so great for singles? SPACE. When dozens of crowded bars rule the city, Garage’s wide open concept is spacious enough to actually chill in a more relaxed way, with an atmosphere still buzzy enough to feel like you’re part of the scene. It doesn’t hurt that the massive can list can make for a nice ice breaker.
Graffiti Bar
Who knew so much could happen in a secret alleyway bar. Graffiti Bar, tucked behind Sampan, is an all-seasons outdoor space with a daily happy hour. It has enough TVs to please sports fans, plus heat lamps and candles to set the mood when the sun goes down.
Stratus
For a more elevated option that’s less sweaty than some of Philly’s more popular bars, the coiffed rooftop bar at the Hotel Monaco offers prime people watching under the stars. Stratus boasts a bar-lounge area, dance floor, and two library-style cocktail rooms for table service.
Time
A tried-and-true Philly nightlife staple, Time has three distinct rooms to suit whatever your vibe is that night. The whiskey bar is laidback, homey, and easy for striking up conversation. In the restaurant, there’s usually a busy bar and live music. Finally, upstairs is the discotheque-inspired dance floor that’s packed on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Trestle Inn
This classic Whiskey a Go Go-esque bar mingles Philly grit with lively spectacle. Walk into a well-stocked and unassuming whiskey bar, or visit Thursdays through Saturdays for retro-tinged dance parties where soul, funk, and disco are the night’s de facto tunes, and go-go dancers lead the way. Make sure not to skip the spot’s famous whiskey sour or buy one for the cutie across the dancefloor.
Tavern On Camac
Tavern on Camac is always a good time, whether you stop by for karaoke night or massive singalongs at the piano. If you’re more interested in meeting people on the dance floor, head up to the aptly named Ascend Nightclub on the top floor for good drinks and DJs.
Tattooed Mom
Kitschy, eclectic, and colorful, Tattooed Mom is a good-vibes-only South Street staple where many a Philly love story (or like, or lust) has begun. Fun cocktails like the pop rocket make for a decent ice breaker, as do the bar’s sticker-covered walls, pool table, and bumper car.
Library Bar
Give off the vibe that you’re part of the sophisticated literati at the Library Bar, the cozy downstairs bar at the Rittenhouse Hotel with best-in-city cocktails and ambiance. It’s the perfect place to build the romance over rare spirits by the fire.
Woody's
This true Center City classic hasn’t lost any of its allure in the world of singledom. For more than 40 years, this pioneering LGBTQ spot has been the place for end-of-the-night dance parties, early-in-the-night rooftop drinks, and everything in between.