The Best Bars for Singles in Philly

Recommended Video Travel This Doggie Pup-Up Is Heaven on Earth!

1 Tippling Place Rittenhouse Speakeasy-style artisan cocktail lounge

This cozy cocktail lounge is both a romantic date spot and a mingler’s paradise. With vintage furniture and a pseudo-speakeasy vibe, it’s the perfect spot to let a stranger buy you a drink, or vice versa, or bond over your shared love for $15 egg white cocktails.

Bob & Barbara’s Graduate Hospital South Street dive with live music

This Philly staple has been the starting ground of many Philly relationships of (highly) varying lengths. Maybe it’s the excessive PBR memorabilia or maybe it’s the loud live music that goes all night, but Bob & Barbara’s is a prime late-night stop on the single circuit, and you will almost always see people pinned to the wall and making out.

The Dolphin East Passyunk Theme night dance floor in a former strip club

There’s nothing like themed disco and ‘90s R&B nights to get you out of your shell. Head there Saturday nights to shamelessly dance among the shifting neon lights and occasional go-go dancers among other restless Philadelphians.

Garage Passyunk East Passyunk Craft beer bottle bar with vintage arcade games

Whereas Garage North has cultivated a bro-tastic clientele, the original location in South Philly is still hanging on to its original identity as an eclectic beer-focused bar where folks can mingle over old-school arcade games.

Time Midtown Village Busy multi-level bar, music venue, and dance floor

Time is a multi-level space with three distinct floors, suitable for whatever you’re looking for that night: there’s the first-floor whiskey bar, fit for casual encounters and game watching; the dining room, where you can catch some live jazz; and the top-floor dance club, where the lights are dim, the music is loud, and the floor is packed with potential.

Graffiti Bar Midtown Village Hidden back alley outdoor bar with Asian influences

Michael Schulson’s outdoor bar next to Sampan is open all year, a tiny hideaway that draws crowds with fishbowl cocktails and, when necessary, potent heat lamps. Hang out at the bar for a few minutes, and it’s only a matter of time before you’ve struck up a conversation with someone new.

Tavern on Camac Gayborhood Multi-level piano bar and dance club

This multi-level bar on a quiet corner in the Gayborhood is another multi-faceted wonder, sporting a cocktail bar great for fresh conversations, a piano bar perfect for bonding over your favorite song to sing along to, and an upstairs dance club ideal for just about everything else.

Vesper Dayclub Northern Liberties Poolside bar and club by the Piazza

Nolibs’ ever-endearing dayclub pool is back for the season, and with it droves of single Philadelphians who know the great joy of a literal urban oasis -- no matter how crowded it can get. This year the club is adjacent to the new Germantown Garden, an indoor/outdoor restaurant with yet more possibilities.

Johnny Brenda’s Fishtown Corner bar with pool, live music, and craft beer

Warm red lighting, a couple pool tables, and alternating menu of locally made beer make JB’s an inviting spot to find your next date. Conveniently, that date can occur in the back dining room, particularly intriguing when the doors open for the warmer months. Plus, you can always head upstairs to the almost daily lineup of concerts if it’s a bust.

SPiN Center City Underground ping-pong bar

Can a friendly game of ping-pong break the ice? That’s the idea at SPiN’s Philly outpost, where you can either station yourself at the bar or a booth, or get your paddle and start playing. The spot also hosts weekly themed parties and events to draw visitors.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge Old City Lush rooftop bar above Hotel Monaco

If you’re looking to get dressed to impress, Stratus is the ideal location. The indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge features not one but two dramatically decorated library lounges, but also an airy dance floor surrounded by lush garden walls and the sky.

Blume Rittenhouse Spacious, flowery restaurant with natural wines

Teddy Sourias’ latest, Blume, mixes Instagram-catering flowery decor with trendy cocktails and wine taps, and it’s been drawing major crowds in the Center City going-out corridor since opening last month.

McGillin’s Ole Ale House Midtown Village Historic, multi-level beer-centric drinking hall

Philadelphia’s oldest bar is thus Philadelphia’s oldest hook-up spot. It gets very crowded, very loud, and there are many, many pints readily available for the thirsty.