How to Get Into Philly’s Best Speakeasies and Hidden Bars

Thanks to Hollywood, you can probably imagine what it’s like to visit a secret bar. You, the super cool protagonist, swagger down a smoke-filled alley toward an unmarked door. You ring the buzzer and feel a pair of judgemental eyes appraise you through the peephole. Maybe you offer a password. And then, just like that, you waltz into the coolest hangout in town for a night of who-know-what. End scene.

Philadelphia is full of secret-ish bars that work more or less that way, often harking back to the Prohibition-era and all the stiff drinks that came along with it. If you’re looking to inject a little intrigue into your nightlife routine, try out the moody atmospheres and discerning crowds of some of Philly’s best-kept secret watering holes. From candle-lit underground bars to secretive attic dives, you’re sure to find something on this list you’ll dig. Just remember: If anyone asks, you didn’t hear about it from us.