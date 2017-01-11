10 Can't-Miss Boozy Tastings in Philly

With so many excellent places to drink in Philadelphia, it’s hard to pick exactly what you want to sip on, even if you've nailed down that you're in the mood for, say, wine. Red or white? Old world or new? The best part about tastings is that you don't have to choose. Get in on these 10 samplings around Philly; not only will you impress friends with the knowledge you pick up there, but you’ll get to drink all the drinks along the way.
Sunday School
When: Sundays, all day
Every Sunday, Tria’s Washington West and Fitler Square locations are prepped to school you in different (and very discounted) wine & beer, accompanied by a thoughtfully selected cheese to complement. While noshing and gulping, you can learn about what makes the feast before you so unique.
Tasting Tuesdays
When: Tuesdays, all day
One of Philly’s most extensive wine bars wouldn’t be complete without a weekly tasting from around the world. It’s much easier to accomplish if you grab a seat at the bar and sample half-priced wines, or build your own flight for $10.
Daily tastings
When: Any time the winery is open
No reservations necessary -- just walk in to sample six or seven wines at one of the best wineries only a short drive outside of the city. The featured wines change seasonally, along with the collection of small bites. Aside from its daily tastings, Chaddsford hosts ongoing wine tours and festivals.
Happy hour wine tasting
When: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8pm; Sundays, 1-5pm
Pinot Boutique offers wine tastings every day, whether you opt for the standard happy hour tasting on Tuesdays and Thursdays (five wines for $8-12 a person), or come in Wednesday for the same deal, plus some free snacks. Sunday School at Pinot Boutique offers the same deal from 1-5pm on Sundays.
Wine Wednesdays
When: Wednesdays, 5-7pm
Besides $5 off towering wine flights during happy hour Sunday through Friday, Panorama wants to help you comb through its 800+ wine list with weekly tasting picks (one white, one red). Prepare for a history lesson (one you'll actually want to sit through) along with each pour.
Pairing courses
When: Various classes run Thursday through Monday
Every month, the Wine School offers a handful of different beverage/food pairing courses that will make you the star of your next bragging-to-your-friends-about-your-wine-knowledge event. Whether you want to learn (and taste) the ins and outs of pairing wine with chocolate, beer with artisanal cheese, dozens of other topics, book a spot early to nab a seat at the Wine School.
Beer brewing & tasting courses
When: Various classes run Thursday through Monday
Similar to the Wine School, Philly’s beer school teaches you skills like the ins and outs of home brewing, and offers tastings at ongoing special events such as “Beef, Beer & Bourbon” or the “Belgian Beer Experience,” each course carefully tailored to highlight the unique tastes of each topic or pairing.
Tasting bar room
When: Tours Saturday and Sunday, 12-4pm; or by appointment
One of our favorite things about Yards’ weekend brewery tour is the free beer you get along the way. But for an extra dose of Yards, go to the next level and book a tasting appointment, which isn’t confined to the limited hours of the free tour.
VIP distillery tour
When: Saturdays at 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm; Sundays at 1pm and 3pm
Book a tour at New Liberty Distillery and you’re in for your fair share of libation tastings. The VIP tour, which costs $20 a pop, includes a sampling whiskey glass to take along for the tour, which is a full sampling of the distillery’s products. Eat beforehand.
Craft beer & artisanal cheese
City Food Tours (address and info)
When: First, third, and fifth Saturday of the month from 3:30-5:30pm
If your ideal tour of Philly is one that includes beer and cheese, then look no further. City Food Tours hosts an ongoing $55 tasting that includes eight beers, four cheeses, and various flatbreads in the two-hour eating event. Aside from learning about what makes each beer so glorious, the best part of the tour is that it requires exactly zero time marching between bars with a group of touristy strangers; the “tour” all takes place in City Food Tour’s private tasting room.
The Washington West location of this small Philadelphia chain boasts carefully-curated, rotating lists of wine and beer, alongside a European-style cafe menu of gourmet eats. Highlights include spicy fennel sausage, warm-poached mission figs, and prosciutto cotto sandwich. A number of bruschetta options and comforting desserts are also offered, along with "Sunday School" beer and wine seminars.
This South Street hideaway is famous for its extensive, seasonal wine list that offers bottles from, to name a few, France, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, Chile, Morocco, and Georgia. Additionally, Jet also provides laid-back, informative wine tasting classes and an array of globally-inspired appetizers, such as steak or mushroom montadito, Spanish meatballs, and Merguez skewers.
No reservations necessary -- just walk in to sample six or seven wines at one of the best wineries only a short drive outside of the city. Their small plates menu and featured wines menu changes seasonally, so there is always something new to experience here throughout the year. Aside from its daily tastings, Chaddsford hosts ongoing wine tours and festivals.
Pinot Boutique offers wine tastings every day, whether you opt for the standard happy hour tasting on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and their Wednesday happy hour includes some free snacks. If you are into a more educational drinking experience, sign up for one of their wine classes, featuring both local and international wines.
Home to the world's largest wine dispensary, Panorama is an upscale North-Italian eatery, tucked away in the heart of Philadelphia's Old City. The menu is stocked with handmade pastas, fresh vegetables, and thick cut local meats, most or which are served encased in cheese or alongside stacks of herb-dusted house focaccia bread. The whole place practically oozes old-school Italian charm with candle chandeliers dangling from the ceilings, large Tuscan doors, and vintage upholstery lining the seat cushions. Certified sommeliers guide patrons through the Restaurant's ridiculously extensive wine list while the hungry guests salivate over hand rolled ricotta gnocchi with broccoli rabe pesto, or braised leg of lamb with spicy salsa verde. Full of dark wood and low chatter over rich, sauce-coated plates, the whole place is a romantic ode to classic Italian dining.
Every month, the Wine School offers a handful of different beverage/food pairing courses that will make you the star of your next bragging-to-your-friends-about-your-wine-knowledge event. Whether you want to learn (and taste) the ins and outs of pairing wine with chocolate, beer with artisanal cheese, dozens of other topics, book a spot early to nab a seat at the Wine School. If you are really dedicated to learning more about the basics of wine, international wines, or old world wines, sign up for one of their seasonal semesters, featuring two months of classes.
Similar to the Wine School, Philly’s beer school teaches you skills like the ins and outs of home brewing, and offers tastings at ongoing special events such as “Beef, Beer & Bourbon” or the “Belgian Beer Experience,” each course carefully tailored to highlight the unique tastes of each topic or pairing. They are constantly adding new classes to their schedule that appeal to novice beer drinkers and beer nerds alike.
Founded by a couple of local homebrewers, Yards Brewing Company and now produces one of the best pale ales in the country -- as per The New York Times -- at a waterfront plant boasting a 100-seat pub. And in addition to supplying both year round and seasonal brews, Yards' parking lot is home to a variety of food trucks, perfect for all-night pairings.
Book a tour at New Liberty Distillery and you’re in for your fair share of libation tastings. The VIP tour, which costs $20 a pop, includes a sampling whiskey glass to take along for the tour, which is a full sampling of the distillery’s products (make sure to eat beforehand!). In addition to their own tours and tastings, they are open to hosting events on property, including wedding receptions and bachelor parties.