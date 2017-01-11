Drink Nation's Adam Schmidt Dishes on His Current Philly Obsessions

What Philly restaurants and food dishes are you obsessed with at the moment?

The Tria Wine Cafes have something on their menu called "Truffled Egg Toast with Fontina Fontal," and it's so good I would name my firstborn child after it. You'll often hear me say, "Tria is my favorite place on earth," and I'm still waiting for them to put a plaque up on the wall with my quote. I'm waiting for them to open another location -- in my living room.

Cooperage Wine & Whiskey Bar has a hidden gem that they don't publicize and everyone needs to try. FRIED OREOS. Enough said.

1 Tippling Place -- the place feels like an old Victorian living room and makes some of the best cocktails in the city. Tell them what you like to drink, and then ask them to make something like it that you've never tried. It’s a great spot for experimentation right in the heart of Rittenhouse.