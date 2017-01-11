Homebrewing Is Having a Moment in Philly. Here's How (and Why) to Get in on It.

"Brewers are great people to know during the zombie apocalypse," Garrett Williams says with a grin. “We know how things grow. We know how things ferment. And, beer has every essential nutrient for your body.” He raises his eyebrows as if to say, case closed.

If it has to do with beer -- the intricacies of the brewing process, explaining variations in styles of beer, suggesting what food to pair it with -- Meredith Williams (a certified Cicerone) and her husband, Garrett (a certified Cicerone beer server), have got you covered.

They’re the superheros of the Philly beer world. By day, Meredith is a brewer apprentice at St. Benjamin Brewing Company, and Garrett is a bar manager for Tria. And by night, they're running Home Brewed Events: beer-based education event planners teaching "Noshhh After Hours" classes throughout the city. They’ve been collaborating with a range of bars and restaurants holding demos and educating Philadelphia about the wide world of beer since 2013. They’re also throwing Philly’s first vegan beer festival this summer, but we’ll get to that in a minute.