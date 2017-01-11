Philly Maker Series: How La Colombe's Todd Carmichael Built His Coffee Empire

What were some of the key milestones between that first shop in Rittenhouse and where you are now?

The next big thing [after the first cafe] was a roasting warehouse. Initially, for the first few months we roasted the coffee in the [Rittenhouse] cafe, but that had its limitations. We found a warehouse out in Port Richmond and purchased it, right along the 95 corridor. For the first decade, we started selling to hotels and restaurants. And it wasn’t that hard, really... at the time, all the best chefs and restaurants in the country were coming to us, Philadelphia, for their coffee.

Do you think that you struck during a lucky time, where just as you were starting people in the US and major cities were starting to think more about coffee?

During the early '90s, coffee in most restaurants was really just like the salt in the salt shaker on the table. It was a commodity, it didn’t have a face, it didn’t have a name. It was just there on the table. And that started changing.