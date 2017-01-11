30 Philly Bars Open Christmas Day

For some, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For others, it induces family-driven cabin fever and a need to drown your holiday anxieties in a big cup o' booze. Whether you’re on the hunt for a way to up the festivities or to escape from them, these bars will give you shelter (and drinks) on Christmas Day.

Little Lion Old City Southern comfort in Old City will be available with a 10am-4pm brunch buffet and dinner buffet starting at 5pm, with plenty of stiff drinks to be served in between. Continue Reading

Devil’s Den Passyunk Head to this South Philly spot after 6pm and choose from over 200 bottles, 17 drafts, and a limited holiday food menu. Bonus: it has cozy fireplaces that will make you feel rather merry.

Royal Tavern Passyunk Doors will open at 5pm, so if you’re itching to avoid eating your aunt’s weird leftover fruitcake, you’ll find the safehaven burger and sandwich (and beer) staples here.

Urban Farmer Logan Circle Like most hotel bars and restaurants, Urban Farmer will be open during normal hours, but the bar will be closing by 10pm. Try the chocolate hazelnut Bûche de Noël if you’re feeling festive and French before then.

Aqimero Avenue of the Arts The Ritz-Carlton bar will be open normal hours -- don’t change out of your Sunday best for this one.

Hilltown Tavern Roxborough The Roxy favorite will open its doors at 4:45pm on Christmas Day with some seasonal festive beers on tap.

National Mechanics Old City This Old City boozer opens just in time for cocktail hour at 5pm, and there’s plenty of floor space for a dance party. It could come in handy if you want to sweat off that Christmas ham.

Irish Pub Rittenhouse The Irish Pub’s Rittenhouse location at 20th & Walnut will be open to cheer you up with seasonal beers and $3 pints (and bacon-cheddar steak fries).

The Khyber Pass Pub Old City This Old City dive will open its doors at 5pm to serve you bacon-grease popcorn with your Yuletide lager.

Sassafras Bar Old City Not only is this bar beautiful, it’s open at 6pm too! The burgers are almost as artful as the decor.

12 Steps Down Bella Vista The kitchen is closed today, but the drinks are pouring after 7pm.

South Philadelphia Taproom Point Breeze Open at 6pm, the Tap Room will be fully stocked if you’re in need of an emergency holiday beer.

New Wave Cafe Queens Village New Wave opens around 5pm for 20 draft beers and some rounds of pool to end your Christmas right.

American Sardine Bar Point Breeze One of the most important places to eat and drink in Philly would be amiss if it didn’t open up for Christmas. Head over after 6pm.

Parc Rittenhouse Say bonjour to Papa Noel, sort of, and enjoy the French stylings at Parc all Christmas Day until 8pm.

Square 1682 Rittenhouse Square 1682 will start serving brunch at 8am and dinner at 3pm, so really any time of day you’ll be jolly here.

Doobies Fitler Square Doobies is open every single day, and Christmas is no exception. The dive will open at 7pm, and your dog is probably welcome.

Pub on Passyunk East Passyunk POPE opens at 6pm and will make even the stingiest vegetarians in your family happy, so take them here when the holiday is winding down.

Fox & Hound Rittenhouse When it’s time to bro it up Xmas style, look no further than Fox & Hound, which is open from 6pm to 2am. Making this one a Boxing Day morning to remember.

Library Bar Rittenhouse Go downstairs at the Rittenhouse Hotel to enjoy the strong and delicious cocktails at Library Bar during regular hours on Christmas Day.

Bar 210 Rittenhouse The bar at Lacroix (also in the Rittenhouse Hotel) will be open regular hours, and if you’re there early enough, maybe you can snag the Christmas brunch special too.

Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse Rittenhouse Doors open at 7pm and ugly sweaters are very welcome.

ArtBar Rittenhouse Stop by the bar at Sonesta and try one of ArtBar's festive Christmas cocktails today.

Liberte Urban Lounge Rittenhouse The lounge bar at Sofitel can be another high-end stop if you’re looking to make your Christmas casually classy AF.

Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar Passyunk Year after year (and there’s been over 75 of them), Ray’s is open Christmas Day during normal hours. We all need traditions, right?

O’Neals Pub Queens Village It may be a Steelers bar, but if you find yourself in need of a Christmas hideaway in a pinch, you shan’t starve or go thirsty here. O’Neals is open normal hours, including the kitchen, which opens at 11am.

Cavanaugh’s Headhouse Society Hill Cavanaugh’s Headhouse location will open at 8pm. It’s the perfect excuse to peak at the ultra-festive streets of the Headhouse district.

The Lodge at Winterfest Penn’s Landing Christmas Day will be the 12th and final day at the Lodge’s 12 Days of Christmas Movie Nights, so if you’re in the mood to see Elf and drink some spiked hot chocolate, this is your place.

Copabanana Queen Village Copabanana’s South Street location will be open from 4pm to 2am; it’s perfect if you’re looking to wile out with margaritas and thumping music.

Dirty Franks Washington Square West One of the best dives in Philly will not let you down this Christmas. Doors open at 7pm; bring the $20 bill your grandma gave you -- it's cash only!

Marielle Mondon is a writer from Philadelphia. Follow her @MarielleMondon on Twitter and Instagram.