What's the Next Big Thing in Philly's Beer Scene?

Breweries will move back to the city

"I’d love to see the trend of breweries moving back into the city. A brewpub is rumored to be opening up across from Barcade, and another brewery is rumored to move their manufacturing facility into the neighborhood [of Fishtown] as well. I hope that continues, as it ties into the political concern of getting the city to take [beer culture] more seriously as an important economic engine. As other manufacturing leaves the city, here we have something [in our breweries] that can thrive." -- Kristine Kennedy, executive director of Philly Beer Week



Drinkers will declare fierce loyalties

"With the influx of so many beers and new companies, craft beer drinkers are going to become more discerning with what they try. It used to be fun to try the new beer on tap; now it's an unscalable mountain to try with every new beer available. They're going to go with companies they know and trust, and will be less willing to give second chances when they have a bad experience [with a beer].