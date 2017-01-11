Allagash's Suzy Woods Previews Philly's Most Buzzworthy Spring Beers

Dry Hopped Session Ale, 4.9% ABV

Emmaus, PA

People commonly cheers with "Slainte," "Prost," perhaps "Salud." But Dave, a witty friend of Søle owner Joe Percoco, simply says, "Clink!" So Percoco decided to name his 4.9% golden pale ale just that. He refers to it as an anytime beer, and I agree, but it makes for a delicious springtime beer. Boisterous in aroma, shy in bitterness, it will satiate any citrus craving you might have. Try it at Strangelove’s and order the cheese plate when you do. Søle is currently brewing out of the Susquehanna brewery in Pittston, PA.

Bonus: Any beer at Bar Hygge. Tom Baker has long been one of my favorite brewers. I was going to mention his golden double IPA Ripsnorter, but was compelled to open it up to anything on tap at this new Fairmount brewpub. Hygge is a Danish concept that doesn’t really translate into English. The menu says it’s the "art of building sanctuary and community, of inviting closeness and paying attention to what makes us feel open-hearted and alive." And, yes, it’s as wonderful as it sounds.