Philly Maker Series: Stateside Wants to Be the Yards of Vodka

Bryan: Well, that’s not right -- I was teaching business students cost accounting, financial accounting, and quantitative analysis.

Matt: In English...

Bryan: And in Spanish…

Matt: And we ended up both moving back to the area for the first time in six years from going to different colleges. We ended up finding ourselves in the same city for the first time in a very long time. We shared the same room for 15 years, living in bunk beds basically until high school. One day our parents said, "You know you have your own rooms right?" We were like, "What are you talking about?"

But legitimately as little kids, we were always doing little businesses together: selling baseball cards, selling candy, cleaning gutters. Basically doing anything we could to pool our money together to buy shit that our parents wouldn’t let us have. We had a television and Nintendo in our closet where we would play and our parents had no idea.