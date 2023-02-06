This Eagles-Themed Bar Is the Ultimate Super Bowl Destination for Philly Fans

In Philadelphia, there are three holidays worthy of a pop-up bar: Halloween, Christmas, and an Eagles appearance at the Super Bowl. In a city that takes its teams as seriously as Philly, it shouldn’t be surprising that a dedicated Eagles-themed bar has taken shape to celebrate the team’s excellence.

Tinsel Takes Flight, a pop-up bar that typically offers Halloween- and Christmas-themed experiences each year, transitioned into a space dedicated to the intensity of Philly’s sports fandom and is now decked out in all things Eagles just in time for the Super Bowl.

“It was insane in here when the Eagles beat the 49ers,” says Josh Leva. He’s the general manager at Tinsel and the dedicated Eagles fan that shepherded the space from Halloween and Christmas themes to its current status as the home for the city’s biggest birds fans.

Leva plays the role of general manager, host, and overall hype man of the over-the-top football viewing parties thrown for each game. As the resident DJ, he highlights local artists and Philly-themed songs, while also dreaming up the Eagles-themed cocktail program and hyping up the crowd with a megaphone he keeps stowed behind the bar. After the most recent Eagles win, he said it took him a day or so to recover from the energy he put out during the game.

“I don’t think this would work if I wasn’t a huge Eagles fan,” Leva says. “Everyone we’ve hired, it was like, baseline, you have to be a fan, otherwise it wouldn’t be fun.”