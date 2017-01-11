The 10 Best Wine Bars in Philly

Save Venue With No Dish Venue Name Vintage Wine Bar Venue Node ID 3046111

Vintage Wine Bar Vintage is a staple of 13th St, mostly thanks to a slightly overwhelming by-the-glass menu with over 60 wines from countries all over the world. Obviously you’ll need help choosing, so why don’t you try not choosing and instead sampling several at a time with one of VWB’s 3oz wine flights? Or, head over during happy hour and snag yourself some $4 house wines, too.

Bar Ferdinand No respectable Spanish tapas menu is complete without a killer wine list repping the best Iberian wines -- this one’s so killer, in fact, that if you look too closely at it you’ll find yourself lost in the triple-digit price points of BF’s by-the-bottle selections. Our advice: stick to the earlier by-the-glass pages where you’ll find some seriously good vinos, but still have enough scratch for the fig & gorgonzola bruschetta, and/or Brie en croûte.

Lacroix at The Rittenhouse Not only is Lacroix a sweet choice for brunch, The Rittenhouse spot offers perfectly paired food and wine selections in its Library Bar. It’s not all just cheese spreads and berries either: craving ribs or cod fries? Lacroix has a wine for that.

a.kitchen + bar This restaurant by the square gets a special mention thanks to its unusual by-the-glass wine menu, where your favorite French or Italian wines can be sold right alongside specialties from Slovenia (there is also a very detailed by-the-bottle list that’s pricier). Even better, you can opt for one of two wine glass sizes depending whether you’re looking to save some bucks or planning to… ugh, take SEPTA home.

Paris Wine Bar Fairmount has plenty of eateries influenced by culinary expertise in France or Belgium, but this spot sets itself apart with a localist edge, serving wines exclusively from Pennsylvania. This fact makes the bar’s name a bit of a misnomer, but think of it more as a nod to Parisians’ impeccable ability to enjoy every last drop of wine -- plus, it turns out PA wines pair well with French specialities.

La Famiglia Ristorante For a quintessential Italian experience in Old City, La Famiglia is a great choice for grade-A winos and newbies alike. Besides offering whatever French, Italian, or California wine you have in mind, the wine list also boasts a high number of hard-to-find Chilean wines that can typically make non-wine drinkers into believers.

Marielle Mondon is a Philly-born writer and editor who wrote this while finishing a rosé. Follow her @MarielleMondon on Twitter and Instagram.