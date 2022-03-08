The Best Irish Pubs and Bars in Philadelphia for St. Paddy's Day

In a city as historic as Philadelphia, you can bet the vast majority of Irish pubs around town are carrying their own storied histories as well. With bars that span decades and family-run businesses that span generations, the city is filled with cavernous pubs with stories to tell and shepherd’s pie to serve that make perfect destinations to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or enjoy the pub experience all year long.

From iconic destinations dating back to the 19th Century to modern favorites with local craft beer served alongside traditional Irish pub fare, take a look at the best Irish pubs in Philadelphia.