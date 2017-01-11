The Philly Mint Julep You Need This Spring

The Kentucky Derby demands mint juleps, but even old classics can still benefit from an update. We asked bartender Davey Jones (real name) for a new spin -- one that speaks to his, ahem, seafaring roots.

“This drink reminds me of summer,” says Davey. “Sitting on a patio drinking and playing cards with friends, arguing about which band started punk, and grunge. The Southerner in me loves the punch of Bulleit Bourbon, the pirate in me (I am named Davey Jones after all) loves the sweetness of rum. It gets tied all together by the pineapple, which adds a sweet roundness to the cocktail. Please enjoy while wearing a Hawaiian shirt.”