The Best Places in Philly to Watch the Eagles Win the Super Bowl

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

McGillin's Olde Ale House Center City For the first time in its history -- and it’s a long, 150-plus-year history -- McGillin’s in Center City is serving green beer on Super Bowl Sunday. (Green brew is something the massive, two-floor ale house normally only serves on St. Patrick’s Day.) If verdant brews don't tickle your fancy, other special offerings include the “Iggletini,” an Eagles-inspired cocktail made with vanilla vodka and green crème de menthe. High-def and projector screens await all sports fans. No reservations. No tickets needed. Just a $5 cover at the door.

related 20 Perfect Date Ideas for Winter in Philly

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of City Tap House

City Tap House University City & Logan Square A pub so great there’s two of them -- one in Logan Square and another in University City -- and they’re both hosting Super Bowl parties. A general admission ticket ($25) gets you a drink token good for one draft beer, but for a guaranteed spot to sit, you'll want to drop $60 for a reserved seating ticket. If you’ve never checked out this spot before, have faith: Tap House, with its lengthy list of craft beers, definitely lives up to its name.

Logan Square Tickets: here

University City Tickets: here



Bar-Ly Chinatown Chinatown This might be the best locale in Chinatown for sports fans, or anyone looking for food and draft menus so extensive they should be written on scrolls. Boasting 60 beers on tap and appetizers ranging from the ordinary (onion rings and wings) to the somewhat outlandish (chicken gizzards and bacon-wrapped quail eggs), Super Bowl fans should bring an empty and adventurous stomach. Also important: this place has TV screens filling an entire wall.

Tavern on Broad Center City Looking for pure screen inundation? This haven on the corner of Broad and Walnut boasts a whopping 34 HDTVs, and is hosting a mega-Super Bowl Party on game day, with tickets ranging from $75 to $900. Depending on the size of your wallet, a pass to this event gets you a four-hour open bar, access to a game-day buffet, and even some reserved seating. Move on this quickly, though. It will sell out.

Buffalo Billiards Old City One of the more laid-back spots on this list, Buffalo Billiards, located in Philly’s historic Old City, has a large bar and plenty of TVs. There’s more than a few pool tables, but we’re thinking no one’s going to be focused on the cue ball this Sunday. Domestic beers will cost $3.50 during the game, but BBs isn’t taking reservations, so get there early.

Cavanaugh's Spruce Hill A tried-and-true Philly sports bar, Cavanaugh’s will definitely be throwing down on game day. While not the roomiest cantina on this list, Cav’s will observe a first come, first serve policy on February 4, so you won’t need to worry about grabbing a ticket ahead of time. Plus, if the crowd gets too thick, you can hop over to City Tap (a mere block away).

Field House Center City Located a stone’s throw from Reading Terminal Market -- and nestled inside the Philadelphia Convention Center -- you can’t get more in the heart of Philly than the Field House. A $25 ticket buys you entry to all Birds-related festivities, including a special game-day menu highlighting this Filbert Street staple’s Sicilian pizzas. And, with 35-plus TV screens practically tiling the walls, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Misconduct Center City Don’t let the nautical theme and upscale pub fare throw you: Misconduct is well-equipped for Super Bowl exuberance. Throw back a couple craft beers and devour one of this classy tavern’s signature mac & cheese plates (fondue, mozzarella, and fontina -- so good). There’s no reservations and no cover charge, so the space could fill up fast, but with two locations (one on Locust Street and one on JFK Boulevard), you’ve got good odds of holding down a spot.

Fox & Hound Rittenhouse There will be no reservations at this spacious Spruce Street sports bar, but there is a somewhat steep-ish cover charge ($30). Even so, a thirty spot not only gets you in the door, it enters you in a raffle held at the end of every quarter. The raffle prize? An “authentic” Carson Wentz jersey -- and if that's not enticing enough, one of those jerseys will actually be autographed. Also: A $30 cover might keep the crowd from getting too dense? Maybe -- but probably not.

related This Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Will Make You Seriously Consider Veganism