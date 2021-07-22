Philadelphia Where to Watch the Olympics in Philly Go for the gold.

Originally scheduled for 2020 (before you know what happened), the Tokyo Summer Olympics are finally on this year. That means hours upon hours of gymnastics, beach volleyball, swimming, and track and field events for your viewing pleasure. Since sports are more fun to watch surrounded by other cheering fans, make your way to any of the following bars which will have the games playing on TVs and projectors for two-ish weeks from July 23 to August 8. Each has plenty of space to root for your favorite athletes and teams, and some are even offering Olympic-sized specials in honor of the summer games.

City Tap House Logan Square Logan Square

After reopening just a few weeks ago, City Tap is back in the business of beer, mac & cheese, and nachos. Grab a seat at the bar and watch the games on the huge screens at the Logan Square location of City Tap House. As for the drink in your hand, they’ll serve $5 Founders Solid Gold drafts and a $7 specialty cocktail throughout the course of the Olympics.

How to book: Via website Devil’s Den Passyunk Square

The South Philly gastropub will screen the games on the bar’s TV for indoor diners and folks at the bar. As for specials, Devil’s Den is offering $1 off Founders Brewing Co. Solid Gold Lager, All Day IPA, and Más Agave Premium Strawberry Hard Seltzer cans during the duration of the games. You’d be remiss without a serving or two of mussels, too.

How to book: Walk in

Dock Street Brewery South Point Breeze

Go for gold at this brewery serving stellar wood-fired pizzas with daily screenings of the Olympics on the TVs behind the bar and on their giant projector screen (save for quizzo nights on Wednesdays). Don’t forget to try the seasonal beers on tap, like the Summer Haze pale ale and Fera Bestia fruited sour ale.

How to book: Walk in

Evil Genius Fishtown

The Fishtown brewery with quippy beer names hosts a number of Olympic-themed events over the next few weeks. Snap a pic for the ‘gram at the sporty photo station on July 23, July 24, and July 31 (featuring props to make your photo pop). On July 27 and August 3, watch the games and play bingo for prizes. Other sporty happenings include pong and cornhole games on July 30 and August 5, respectively; athletic movie screenings (“Space Jam” anyone?) on July 29 and August 1; and the Olympic 0.5K on August 8, which tasks athletes to walk, jog, run, skip, etc. 0.5 kilometers for free beer and swag.

How to book: Walk in or get tickets to the Olympic 0.5K here McGillin’s Olde Ale House Center City

The oldest continually operating tavern in the city offers specials fit for Olympic athletes. Try the Star Spangled Salad (mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, grilled chicken, mixed berry vinaigrette); Red, White, and Bleu Burger (8-ounce angus burger, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, served on a brioche bun, side of fries) or featured cocktails Gold Medal Mimosa (champagne, orange juice, grenadine, served in a gold sugar-rimmed champagne flute with a flag and maraschino cherry) and Tokyo Twist (gin, vodka, rum, tequila, lemon-lime soda, melon liqueur, garnished with an orange and lemon wedge and flag).

How to book: Walk in

Misconduct Tavern Rittenhouse and Logan Square

Both locations of this soccer bar will air the games on multiple TVs starting at noon until close at 2 am for the duration of the Olympics. Try a daiquiri or some wings while you’re at it. They’re open for both indoor and outdoor dining.

How to book: Walk in

Separatist Beer Project East Passyunk

Stop by East Passyunk for Easton-made beer and watch the Olympics on the in-house projector while you’re at it. On draft right now is a double IPA with orange and vanilla, a mango hard seltzer, an Aperol spritz, and more.

How to book: Walk in

