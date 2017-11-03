Where to Drink in Phoenix Right Now

Phoenicians across the board have an incomparable affection for spirits, suds, local watering holes, honky-tonks, speakeasies, cocktail bars, breweries, and wine cafes. We know that tiki drinks are best when served in underground hideouts; we’re not strangers to the sticky-floored college bar in Tempe or the signature dive in Scottsdale; and our love for craft beer goes beyond that of an average person. You might even find us sipping ornate cocktails alfresco while taking in Paradise Valley sunsets.
Like the food scene here, when it comes to drinking in The Valley of the Sun, there’s something for every taste. To help decide you what to drink in a land with no shortage of thirst-quenching options, we’ve created Beverage Director -- your guide to the best places to drink, wherever you go.
Postino
Arcadia
What happens when you pair the perfect bruschetta with the best wine list in The Valley? Magic happens. The magicians at Upward Projects have wooed us with a handful of Phoenix eatery staples (Joyride, Federal Pizza, Churn) but let’s face it, Postino is our favorite. Not just for the wine cafe’s hip, laid-back vibe, but for its service, top-notch food offerings, extensive wine lineup, and one of the best happy hours in town. Twenty bucks buys you a bottle of house wine and one of Postino’s famous bruschettas.
The Breadfruit
Downtown Phoenix
This heavily-awarded Downtown Phoenix drinking spot is unlike anything else you can find in The Valley. You can’t go here and not order a rum cocktail -- we’re telling you this because we don’t want your mixologist to look at you funny -- because The Breadfruit has a lineup of some of the best rums you can find in Arizona, over 150, in fact. Here you can even pair a cigar with your rum cocktail as Breadfruit has a well-curated humidor full of fine cigars on site -- just be sure to light up on the patio. Breadfruit also offers a Jamaican-influenced dinner menu that features jet-fresh seafood and ingredients sourced from local farms right here in Arizona.
UnderTow
Arcadia
Here in Phoenix, we’re about as landlocked as you can get. But take the steep stairs down to the dark, cool depths of Arcadia’s UnderTow and you might just feel like you’re gallantly navigating the West Indies. At this cozy, tiki-style cocktail bar, you can sip from a lineup of nautical-themed drinks like the Dutchman’s Demise or The Smoking Cannon. Before you set sail, we encourage making a reservation. Space aboard this ship is limited, and it’s best you call ahead.
Casey Moore's Oyster House
Tempe
We’ve heard that this Tempe hangout is haunted, and it probably is, but that shouldn’t stop you from popping into Casey Moore’s for a cold one or short glass of Irish whiskey. You can even order fresh oysters, shrimp boats, and entrees like fish and chips to fill your belly. Oh, and you better not be caught anywhere but here on St. Patrick’s Day -- Casey Moore's is among the best Irish bars in Phoenix.
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Downtown Phoenix
There’s certainly no shortage of great hotel bars and restaurants in Phoenix, and Blue Hound inside Downtown Phoenix’s CityScape is no exception. The American gastro-lounge’s handcrafted cocktails and Chef Sean Currid's contemporary, seasonally inspired menus offer a refreshing taste of what’s growing in Arizona. Fans of whiskey, bourbon, and brandy have something to get excited about, too, because Blue Hound offers the largest menu of brown spirits in The Valley.
Angel's Trumpet Ale House
Downtown Phoenix
This Downtown Phoenix beer bar has 31 direct-draw beer taps (a system that ensures there is no more than 6ft of line between the keg and your glass) and offers a rotating selection of both local and regional craft brews, as well as a handful of beers from across the country and beyond -- which makes it the perfect place to start or end a Phoenix bar crawl. As if that wasn’t reason enough to visit Angel’s Trumpet, be sure check out the spot on Tuesday nights for their TV dinner specials. And, for the kids at heart, they’ve also got house made pop tarts -- yum!
Counter Intuitive
Old Town Scottsdale
The craft cocktail scene in Phoenix is taking off thanks to a handful of talented mixologists behind the bar (like our pick for Bartender of the Year, Keifer Gilbert) and the creative geniuses behind the scenes, say Counter Intuitive GM Rich Furnari and head of the CI culinary team Garrison Whiting. Put them all together and stir the pot and you get great cocktail bars like Scottsdale’s Counter Intuitive. This standout cocktail bar is ever-changing, switching things up with its “episodes” that reflect a different time or different part of the world. This means that the menus and the scenery of constantly changing. You’ll just have to stop by to see what’s happening now.
Huss Brewing Company
Tempe
The Tempe-based, husband and wife-owned Huss Brewery churns out a variety of different (and award winning) brews, most notably their Scottsdale Blonde and Koffee Kolsch -- it tastes, and smells, just like coffee. They are also the OG “yoga in the brewery” destination -- so you can thank them for all of the copycat yoga pop-ups around town. As if all of these new brewery openings in Phoenix weren't enough, craft beer drinkers have even more to be excited about. Huss is opening up a taproom at Uptown Plaza, the same spot where Lou Malnati’s is located, in late 2016.
Valley Bar
Downtown Phoenix
Cocktail bar? Dive bar? Speakeasy? Great place to see live music? Valley Bar doesn’t quite fit into one single category and that’s why we’re so fond of the place. Here you can catch a comedy show, a live music performance, chill in the cocktail lounge, or let your competitive side run rampant in the game room. If you like your politics with a touch of cheeky humor, you’ll appreciate the cocktail menu here since more than 50 drinks are named after notable and or infamous local politicians. Valley Bar’s lounge is named “The Rose Room” after the late Rose Mofford, Arizona’s first and (by far coolest) lady governor.
O.H.S.O Brewery
Paradise Valley
This uber-casual, dog-friendly nano-brewery is the ultimate patio destination, and it also happens to be one of the best Phoenix beer bars. You’ll want to spend a full day at this place --- and why not? O.H.S.O. also offers a tap list of their own beer and a wide offering of local libations from Arizona brewers. Then, there’s Beer Brunch. On Saturdays and Sundays from 9am until 2pm, you can get a 10oz AZ beer (or mimosa, but c’mon man) with your order. And if you’re wondering, the acronym is short for Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost.
Welcome Diner
Downtown Phoenix
This Garfield neighborhood spot is most frequented for its late-night eats. But in addition to the biscuits, burgers, poutine, and everyone’s favorite watermelon salad, Welcome Diner has a short list of cocktails that every local should try at least once. Choose a classic or go Welcome-style with a cocktail like the Kentucky Thoroughbred (made with Four Roses bourbon and Welcome’s own house ginger beer), or the Paloma with ingredients like tequila, hurricane juice, and grapefruit Jarritos. Space at the bar is tight so we suggest ordering your cocktail and heading out to a picnic table.
Coach House
Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s oldest bar is among the best dive bars in Phoenix and slings booze 365 days a year, beginning at 6am. And no, that is not a typo. Since it’s open year-round, Coach House is obviously open on December 25th. So if you’re looking for some in-your-face holiday cheer to go with your beer, you should find yourself here.
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Tempe
Four Peaks is the quintessential Arizona brewery. The Eighth St original is one of Tempe’s essential restaurants -- and for good reason. Whether you prefer mainstays like Kilt Lifter or the Peach Ale, or if you’re into the seasonal brews, you can rest-assured that you’ll find something on the menu that pairs perfectly with your beer. Now, with multiple locations across The Valley, all craft beer supporters and pub food-lovers can get a taste. Stop by happy hour at the Tempe flagship from 2-6pm for a buck off pints and $4 off pitchers.
Jade Bar
Paradise Valley
Sanctuary on Camelback is one of The Valley’s most beautiful resorts, so naturally its bar would be similarly stunning. But not only is the aesthetic impressive, Jade Bar ups the ante when it comes to all things cocktails -- whether you’re searching for a great happy hour spot or if you want to learn more about craft mixology. The bar is home to events like the cocktail-making showdown Bar Brawl, Mixology 101 on Saturdays, live music Fridays and Sundays, and a Monday through Thursday happy hour called “The Pour” that puts some others to shame. The menu is organized by Jade classics, vintage cocktails, elemental, and tiki-style, guaranteeing that there’s something for every taste.
The Ostrich
Chandler
Prohibition didn’t stop us way back when, and Downtown Chandler’s The Ostrich is evidence of just that. Located in the forgotten tunnels under Crowne Plaza, this once-secret drinking hideaway is no longer a secret but it’s still got the basement speakeasy vibe and the vintage-style cocktails. Behind the bar you can find a team of nationally celebrated mixologists which includes Maxton Kennedy and Brandon Casey. The underground bar is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Bitter & Twisted
Downtown Phoenix
Craft cocktails are king at Downtown Phoenix’s Bitter & Twisted. Not only is this Phoenix staple one of the best bars in Arizona, Bitter & Twisted has been cited as one of the best cocktail bars in the country, and we can’t argue with that. We frequent this spot on the weekends for its Duck Bath Punch -- sharing is caring -- and admittedly, we very much enjoy the Pornstar Martini.
Second Story Liquor Bar
Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s upscale whiskey bar is the place to go if you’re in the mood for dark spirits in a dimly lit setting, which was also named one of the most beautiful bars in Phoenix. Specializing in old-school cocktails, Second Story Liquor Bar offers an impressive, yet easy to understand cocktail lineup, which includes standouts like What’s Up Doc, the feminine Every Rosé has its Thorn, and Rye So Serious in addition to whiskey classics like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan. You can choose from over 200 whiskeys here, but don’t be intimidated. If you’d like to taste a few just ask for a whiskey flight, it’s an approachable way to learn about the spirit while tasting something new.
Crescent Ballroom
Downtown Phoenix
The kitchen at Crescent Ballroom, called Cocina 10 for its proximity to the 1-10 and the surrounding neighborhood, is overseen by Chris Bianco (yes, of Bianco’s, the man responsible for Arizona’s most important food innovation) and Doug Robson. Mix and match tacos, Sonoran dogs, nachos, and other bar bites make up most of the menu here, but let’s get back to the booze. The lounge is open everyday and it’s free to get it in -- meaning you don’t have to purchase tickets to a show at the venue to be able to enjoy a drink or two. There’s free live music every single day and Crescent has a pretty uncomparable happy hour with deep discounts on eats and drinks, including cocktails, wine, and beer. The cocktails aren’t the best in town, but it’s a great place to kick back for a couple hours with a drink in hand.
Gracie's Tax Bar
Downtown Phoenix
Funky artwork, Formica tabletops, and a taxidermied javelina head are just some of the decor elements that make up the vintage vibe of this new downtown drinkery. Taking up residence in a 1970s tax-service building, Gracie’s is a no-frills bar with cheap drinks and a kitchen that stays until the early morning hours. In an area saturated with $13 cocktails, Gracie’s $3.75 well drinks are a very welcome addition.
Helio Basin Brewing Co.
Camelback East
Named one of Beer Advocate's best new breweries in 2016, Helio Basin is a rising star in Phoenix’s already notable brew scene. Starting as home brewers in college more than 15 years ago, owners Mike Conley and Dustin Hazer reconnected to start this operation. For a kick in the ABV, try the Throwback double IPA, or play it safe with the house 602 Brew, which pairs excellently with Chef Tamara Stanger’s elevated bar food. And we don’t miss out on the four-course ice cream and beer flights.
Bar Bianco
Downtown Phoenix
Bar Bianco is situated on the oldest residential block in Phoenix, neighboring the original Pizzeria Bianco, Nobuo at Teeter House, Royal Coffee Bar, and The Rose and Crown. Residing in the Thomas House, the establishment offers a wide selection of seasonal cocktails, craft beer, wines from near and far, and bar snacks like honey and chili-roasted pecans.
Springfield at Lux Central
Uptown Phoenix
This Uptown Phoenix coffee bar is slinging more than caffeinated drinks and chocolate-covered pastries. Each libation on the continually updated menu is garnished with local citrus or some sort of fresh sprig of rosemary or mint. The Sawyer -- made with bourbon, maple, amaro, and a splash of fortified wine by way of Portugal -- is a popular choice, as is Springfield’s take on the margarita, The Torero.
Cobra Arcade
Downtown Phoenix
Gamers are geeking out over Cobra Arcade. The Roosevelt neighborhood bar is packed wall-to-wall with old school arcade games like Street Fighter, Pac-Man, and enough pinball machines for your entire crew. The cocktails here are appropriately named, like the vodka-based Princess Peach or the rye Asteroid; the beer list has two dozen options; and there’s even a “Go Juice” menu of energy drinks to keep you popping quarters into the machines.
The Womack
North Central Phoenix
There are good times to be had in this dark, sexy hideout, thanks to the top-notch cocktails and live soul music. Imbibe classic martinis, sidecars, and tiki drinks, or order something sweet like the Pink Squirrel, topped with housemade whipped cream. If you’re hungry, The Womack features shareable bites from popcorn and spicy nuts to a lobster caprese board.
The Gladly
Biltmore
The Biltmore restaurant is popular for its upscale comfort food but has long been a hot spot for happy hour and its Sunday brunch. In addition to a cocktail list that goes on for days and over 200 whiskeys, The Gladly features Arizona-brewed beers, a great selection of wines, and a menu featuring everything from octopus to duck meatloaf.
LON's Last Drop at The Hermosa Inn
Paradise Valley
Chef Jeremy Pacheco’s food isn’t the only thing that’s great at the PV hideout. LON’s has quite the selection of locally distilled and craft spirits, including Hamilton Distillers Del Bac Whiskey and CaskWerks Gin. But our recommendation is the house margarita: it’s always on tap, and can be flavored with syrups like prickly pear and hibiscus.
Buck & Rider
Camelback Corridor
Known mostly for its unparalleled raw bar and Sushi Sundays, Buck & Rider’s collection of craft cocktail offerings are worth your while, too. Head to the patio bar and enjoy a libation alfresco, like the Diego Rivera made with Frida Kahlo Tequila Blanco or the bourbon-heavy Your Money or Your Life. Best of all, Buck & Rider’s happy hour spans from 11am to 7pm every day except Sunday.
Shady's Fine Ales and Cocktails
East Phoenix
A dive seemingly suited for bad decisions, Shady’s is your go-to spot for guzzling cheap beer, loading up the jukebox, and challenging a stranger to a game of pool. You can also get top-shelf spirits without a high markup, all served without any pretension.
