Phoenix's Bartender of the Year Shakes Up Cocktail Culture

The Valley’s cocktail culture has come a long way, and Keifer expects that more cocktail-centric bars will open in Phoenix.

“I feel like at the beginning of all of this all of the bars that were doing great cocktails were always attached to a restaurant,” he said, adding that a restaurant changes the drinking experience.

“Places like Counter Intuitive have somewhat paved the way for what I think is going to be the next wave of bars opening in Phoenix -- small, intimate bars concentrating on doing awesome stuff.”

More cocktail-centric bars in Phoenix? We sure hope so! If we’re lucky, Phoenix might be graced with more top-talent who, like our Bartender of the Year, are stirring things up (or shaking things up?) in the mixology/bartending scene. Cross your fingers folks.