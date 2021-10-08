The Best LGBTQ Bars in Phoenix

Thanks to the hard work of members of the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community and its allies—queer culture in the Phoenix area is thriving. It’s home to the vibrant Melrose district known for its gay-friendly shops and eateries, several Pride events throughout the year, and an active Greater Phoenix Lesbian Chamber of Commerce supporting a variety of gay and lesbian businesses. While there’s always more work to do in creating a community and culture of equality, the progress that’s been made is cause for celebration. So, grab a drink at one of these best-loved gay and lesbian bars.

Charlie’s Melrose

Charlie’s has been a go-to for award-winning drag shows, gogos, cheap drinks, and more since the mid-1980s, making it a staple in the Melrose District. It’s also one of the Valley’s largest gay bars, which allows a ton of room for dancing inside and outdoor lounging on the patio. Plus, there’s two more bars outside, so you won’t waste your entire night waiting in line for your next drink.

Courtesy of Visit Phoenix

Stacy’s at Melrose Melrose

Stacy’s is a friendly, neighborhood hang with the ambiance of an old cathedral—making it simultaneously charming and casual. It’s also the perfect spot to celebrate the Valley’s queer culture as the venue showcases local artists’ work throughout, hosts regular drag shows, and regularly puts on other special events like carnivals.

Thrillist TV History of

BS West Old Town Scottsdale

While most people head straight to Melrose for a great gay bar, BS West has been offering the community a vibrant option in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale since 1988. It’s vibrant, it’s rowdy and a lot of fun—whether you’re stopping in for a toga party or drag bingo.

Bliss ReBar Roosevelt Row

This gay-owned urban hotspot is the perfect place for a late-night vodka cocktail (like the Bye Felicia!) on Roosevelt Row, but you won’t want to miss the food, especially the Bliss Famous Mac-N-Cheese. It also boasts a lush, greenery enclosed patio that will almost make you forget you’re in the heart of downtown. The best part is the bar is consistently giving back to the LGBTQ+ community with financial donations as well as by providing space for community and charitable events.

Cruisin’7th Midtown

While a cold drink and an awe-inspiring drag show are thankfully easy to find in Phoenix, a weekend happy hour isn’t, making us all the more grateful to Cruisn’7th for their $3.50 well drinks every Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 8 pm. Want to really start your night off with a bang? Hunk happy hour kicks off at 4:30 pm on Saturdays. You can thank us later.

Kobalt Park Central

Kobalt has been a staple of Phoenix’s LBGTQ+ community since 2006 known for its beautiful, contemporary space, great cocktails and daily happenings—from trivia nights to pizza specials. Plus, if you love a drag show, the 4Some Revue show that calls Kobalt home has been voted a local favorite.

The Rock Melrose

If you want fun, this is the place to go to. With fierce drag shows, monthly bingo nights, and karaoke three times a week, you’ll never be bored at The Rock. Plus, between the $3 nightly well drinks and warm atmosphere, you’ll be feeling brave enough to belt out your favorite song on the karaoke mic in no time.

Boycott Bar Boycott Bar is special for many reasons—one of them being that it’s one of the very few lesbian-owned and -operated bars in the city. Between trivia nights, watch parties, karaoke, and a pool table—you’ve got everything you could need in one place. Not to mention the incredible combination of two of our favorite things—a drag show and karaoke—dubbed ‘dragoakie.’

Bar1 Midtown

Bar1 sets itself apart with a stylish atmosphere and phenomenal craft cocktails. Whether you opt for the Bourbon Berry Lemonade or Halle Berry Martini, you’re sure to be ordering a second round. It also boasts a dog-friendly patio, perfect for enjoying a crisp drink with your pet.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.