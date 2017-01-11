The Most Beautiful Pools (and Their Bars) in Phoenix

Old Town Scottsdale

You may have passed by this colorful boutique hotel located in Old Town Scottsdale dozens of times, but have you ever wondered what’s inside? Well, we will tell you: amazing heated and chilled pools where you can lounge away in a cabana or daybed, or party as much as you please. The Saguaro Hotel hosts pool parties throughout the summer season on select Saturdays, as well as other events that normally require a cover charge for non-hotel guests. But don’t let that keep you from checking this place out. Each day, The Saguaro offers happy hour from 3-6 pm, which just so happens to be the perfect poolside tanning hours. Get discounts on drinks ranging from fruity and slushy margs to icy cocktails. Oh, and snacks, too. Mmm, guacamole…