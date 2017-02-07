Local Cafe Sells The Valley's Best Coffee for 50 Cents

The result is a 12oz, locally roasted, sustainably sourced cup of coffee for much less than you’d pay at a chain or other local favorites like Cartel and Lux. By how is it exactly that Chloe’s gets by on 50 cents a cup when others charge two to three dollars?

“We don’t make money off of it,” said owner Ashly Young, who has been in the food service business for about 30 years. “We don’t lose a lot [either]. We make it up elsewhere.”

Coffee may not make Chloe’s money directly, but it’s definitely their secret weapon. It’s what gets people in the door, explained Young. Then the wood-top counter lined with fresh-baked pastries, the charming chalkboard menu, the grab & go items, and the novelty snacks do their job to sell customers on more than just a cup of coffee. They have a full breakfast menu (try the egg sandwich, but add tomato and avocado), as well as classic but delicious lunch sandwiches, soups, and salads. Chloe’s is also slaying the snack game -- yogurt-covered pretzels and an assortment of candies and snack bars call out to you from the shelves as you wait in line.