Here's Where to Catch a Women's World Cup Game in Phoenix

Thirty-two teams (up from the previous 24). One entire month of matches. The 2023 Women’s World Cup is officially returning July 21. It doesn’t matter if you’re secretly rooting for underdogs Iceland or Panama, or you have strong feelings about Brazil (how original), Germany, or the Socceroos (that’s the nickname of Australia's team for anyone wondering), these bars and restaurants are aptly equipped for all your futbol-watching needs. Here are the best places in Phoenix to watch the World Cup and don't forget to check back in for updates on drink specials and deals as the games heat up.

Crown Public House Located within the iconic Heritage Square, this British-style pub checks all the boxes for what a proper pub should be. Bangers and mash? Check. Darts and pool? Check. While ownership’s allegiance lies with Liverpool and the England team, The Rose and Crown is welcoming fans with open arms, and presumably, pints of ale, to their World Cup watch parties.

RTO Sullivan’s Owners Ray and Peggy O’Sullivan opened their first pub in 1993. In 2004, the duo swung open the doors to RTO Sullivans’ current location in Mesa. Steeped in Irish tradition, the sports pub has roots in Ray’s native Glenbeigh, Ireland. Indulge in buy-one-get-one burgers on Mondays or sip $5 select whiskeys on Tuesdays. RTO’s has recurring specials daily. In addition to showing the World Cup, the sports bar also hosts watch parties for The Phoenix Rising, our local men’s football club, part of the United Soccer League.

George & Dragon Join fellow England supports at this Brit-centric pub and dine on George & Dragon’s signature fish and chips or oggies and you watch The Three Lions vie for victory. The bar touts the largest selection of imported draught beer and scotch in Phoenix; check them out to properly validate.

Culinary Dropout This polished gastropub has multiple locations across The Valley where you’ll be able to take in some World Cup action. Feast on happy hour bites like pork belly nachos, soft pretzels and fondue, and sip on draft pints and well cocktails. When the halves come around hit the yard at the Tempe and Phoenix locations for games like corn hole, ping-pong, and giant Jenga.

Tim Finnegan's Glendale’s Tim Finnegan’s is a go-to for late-night happy hour and $4 you-call-its. And when the World Cup comes around, fans of the Republic of Ireland will be hoping for a rival Denmark’s loss. Jameson might settle some of those ill feelings towards the Danes.

Lauren Topor Reichert is a Thrillist contributor.