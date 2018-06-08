The Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Phoenix

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

The Rose and Crown Downtown Phoenix Historic downtown Phoenix bungalow turned British pub

Located within the iconic Heritage Square, this British-style pub checks all the boxes for what a proper pub should be. Bangers and mash? Check. Darts and pool? Check. While ownership’s allegiance lies with Liverpool and the England team, The Rose and Crown is welcoming fans with open arms, and presumably, pints of ale, to their World Cup watch parties.

Rosie McCaffrey's Midtown Real deal Irish-owned and -operated establishment

This centrally located Irish establishment is everything you want an Irish pub to be. Belly up to the bar for pints of Guinness and feed your hunger with Reuben sliders and Irish potato skins. The pub will be showing all of the matches that air during their normal business hours.

Bevvy Old Town Scottsdale, Uptown Phoenix Modern gastropub with two locations, video games, and boozy brunch

Feeling “meh” about the soccer frenzy? You’re not alone, especially since this is the first time since ‘86 USA is not in the contest (sigh). Cheer up with a party brunch. The party starters at Bevvy are bringing it with their lineup of brunchy eats including dishes like pork green chile tacos, avo toast, and lemon ricotta hotcakes. Watching the matches with a mimosa in your hand will ease some of the pain of USA not making it to Russia this go-round...

RTO Sullivan's Mesa A taste of Ireland in the East Valley

Owners Ray and Peggy O’Sullivan opened their first pub in 1993. In 2004, the duo swung open the doors to RTO Sullivans’ current location in Mesa. Steeped in Irish tradition, the sports pub has roots in Ray’s native Glenbeigh, Ireland. Indulge in buy-one-get-one burgers on Mondays or sip $5 select whiskeys on Tuesdays. RTO’s has recurring specials daily. In addition to showing the World Cup, the sports bar also hosts watch parties for The Phoenix Rising, our local men’s football club, part of the United Soccer League.

Devil's Advocate Tempe Tried-and-true college bar

Devil's Advocate will be tuning a number of their 40 TVs to World Cup coverage daily. This Arizona State alum-owned sports bar swings open the doors each day at 11am. Is 11am too early for beer buckets? We don’t think so. To make it appear socially acceptable, you know, to everyone else, make the rational choice to pair your booze order with an egg sandwich, breakfast burrito or a plate of $1 street tacos on Tuesdays.

Over Easy Various locations Cheery breakfast joint with all the fixin’s

Score some breakfast goals. Starting June 15, Over Easy Biltmore will feature food and drink specials for soccer fans including $1 off hot or iced Irish coffees and $1 off red or green chilaquiles. The modern diner will also be pouring Biltmore Sunrises, a cocktail created for the World Cup, which gives a nod to the early morning hours we must rise to watch the matches and the long summer days of host country Russia. We hear that Mexico is a staff favorite. Our favorite? The chilaquiles.

Tim Finnegan's Glendale Irish haunt with an affinity for shepherd's pie and mussels

Glendale’s Tim Finnegan’s is a go-to for late-night happy hour and $4 you-call-its. And when the World Cup comes around, fans of the Republic of Ireland will be hoping for a rival Denmark’s loss. Jameson might settle some of those ill feelings towards the Danes.

The Porch Arcadia Buzzy hangout with giant Moscow Mules and some regular-sized drinks

Are you insistent that it’s soccer, not football? You’ll be in good company at Arcadia’s new hip hangout, The Porch. The team USA devotees share the same sentiment, and they’re bummed out that the red, white, and blue won’t be making an appearance at the World Cup. Regardless, The Porch crew will do their best to cheer up USA fans with cold cocktails, happy hour specials like $4 pints, and all-American eats.

George & Dragon Central Phoenix Serving Central Phoenix fish and chips since ‘95

Join fellow England supports at this Brit-centric pub and dine on George & Dragon’s signature fish and chips or oggies and you watch The Three Lions vie for victory. The bar touts the largest selection of imported draught beer and scotch in Phoenix; check them out to properly validate.

Culinary Dropout Tempe, Uptown Phoenix, Scottsdale Expansive eatery with gastropub flair

This polished gastropub has multiple locations across The Valley where you’ll be able to take in some World Cup action. Feast on happy hour bites like pork belly nachos for $9, soft pretzels and fondue for $7, and sip $4 draft pints and well cocktails. When the halves come around hit the yard at the Tempe and Phoenix locations for games like corn hole, ping-pong, and giant Jenga.