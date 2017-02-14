Explore Sonoita, Arizona's Completely Underrated Wine Region

A crash course in Sonoita's roots

Sonoita is located 161 miles south of Phoenix, about 50 miles south of Tucson, and a little over an hour southwest of the wine-growing region of Wilcox. Sonoita's roots in wine date back to the 16th century. It also happens to be the first region in Arizona to have earned the American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation. Today, Verde Valley also has an AVA designation.

Just because we were among those who did it first, doesn't necessarily mean we've been on top. It was illegal to grow grapes for wine in the Copper State between 1915 and the 1980s, and there have been roadblocks since. One of those comes in the form of climate. In Sonoita, the vineyards are perched at heights ranging from 3,800ft up to 6,000ft. The hot, dry climate is as brutal to vines as it is to delicate human skin -- winemakers say it's very easy to kill vines in this area if you're not careful and diligent. If only keeping vines healthy were as easy as wearing sunblock and moisturizing.