The Best Beer Bars in Phoenix

Tempe

When you ask an Arizonan about local beer, chances are Four Peaks is one of the first beers they'll recommend. This place is the home to some famous local classics like the Kilt Lifter or the Hop Knot IPA, both of which are staples in any self-respecting Arizona beer drinker’s repertoire. You can easily get Four Peaks' beer all around the state, but it's better to go to the source. And if you're visiting the original Tempe location, definitely take advantage of the brewery tours.



Scottsdale

Papago Brewing Company has been filling the Valley's glasses with some great beer for 15 years now. This place always has 30 brews on tap and prides itself on never offering the same lineup twice. So if you're a regular, there's always an opportunity to try something new. (Unless you're a real barfly. In that case, have at the same beer all you want.) From local beers, like their signature Coconut Joe, to distinctive finds from across the globe, like Historic Brewing's Eternal Sunshine, or Belgium's own raspberry lambic, you’re sure to find a new favorite every time you stop by.