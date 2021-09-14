The Absolute Best Breweries in Phoenix
Try all of these ASAP.
Phoenix might not be known as a beer city—yet—but with more than 100 breweries in the state, including heavyweights like SanTan Brewing and Four Peaks, it’s well on its way. Plus, what better place is there to sip on crisp, cold beer than a city that regularly reaches 100+ degree temperatures? So, whether you’re looking for a hoppy IPA or a sweet lager, we’ve got you covered with the most acclaimed breweries the Valley of the Sun has to offer.
Wren House Brewing
This top-rated brewery known for its delicious IPAs (like the award-winning Spellbinder!) is not only a great beer producer—it also offers a modern, charming taproom that’s perfect for those who want to sip a cold beer outside of a sports bar atmosphere. Want to see where all the magic happens? The brewery also opened a weekends-only patio location at its production facility in Prescott.
Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.
On any given weekend you’ll see Arizona Wilderness’ Brewing Co.’s patios—both of ‘em—packed with beer lovers, and for good reasons. While we love the beer garden-style patio in downtown Phoenix, you can enjoy their brews, which are known for being handcrafted with local ingredients, at either. We recommend pairing their flagship IPA—the Refuge—with an order of their famous hand-cut, duck fat fries.
The first Kilt Lifter was brewed in 1996 and today it’s one of Arizona’s best-known beers. While Four Peaks might have been purchased by Anheuser-Busch in 2015, we still consider the brewery our hometown hero when it comes to crafting a great beer. If you’re still a die-hard Kilt Lifter fan (we are too!), expand your horizons with other favorites like the crisp Hop Knot IPA, or refreshing Peach Ale. Their seasonal brews are a must-try too, like the legendary Pumpkin Porter.
Pedal Haus Brewery
This award-winning brewery is almost as well-known for its expansive patios and vibrant atmosphere as they are their beers. Plus, the eatery proves that there’s more to brewery menus than burgers. At Pedal Haus, there’s something for everyone, from a gluten-free Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich to a vegan cauliflower ‘wings.’ When it comes to beers, the Day Drinker Light Lager is the ultimate crowd pleaser.
Huss Brewing Co. Taproom
Huss Brewing has made a huge impact on the state’s beer scene since it first launched in 2013, and today the beer can be found all across Arizona or enjoyed at the two Phoenix-area taprooms. Plus, in 2016 the brewery bought the rights to beloved Papago Brewing Co.’s beer when the brewery closed its doors—so now you can enjoy a Papago Orange Blossom along with an iconic Scottsdale Blonde German-style Kolsch.
O.H.S.O.
While O.H.S.O. might be best-known as a neighborhood hotspot for the Valley’s cutest dogs (or is that just us?), it’s also an incredible brewery and distillery with locations all across the Valley. Our go-to is the best-loved Popcycle Blonde, but you can’t go wrong with one of their seasonal brews, especially when paired with an order of buffalo chicken fries. Like to start your weekend beer drinking early? Trust us and order the Fruity Pebbles French Toast from the brunch menu.
SanTan Brewing Company
What started as a neighborhood pub in 2007 has expanded to one of the state’s largest breweries—which has now grown into a distillery as well, complete with its own line of seltzers, the SunSplash Vodka Soda. And while we love the expansion, we’re still fans of the brewery’s signature beverages, like the Devil’s Ale or MoonJuice IPA. True beer enthusiasts should make sure to stop by the brewery for a must-see tour of both the brewery and distillery.
Goldwater Brewing Co.
This family-owned-and-operated brewery has earned its chops delivering flavorful beers like the Desert Rose Kolsch, Hop Chowda IA, and Birthday Suit IPA. Its Old Town Scottsdale location became well-known for its intimate, low-key atmosphere (and popcorn!) and five years after opening its doors in 2015, the brewery opened its second taproom in East Mesa last year.