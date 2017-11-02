Where to Drink in Pittsburgh Right Now

Pittsburgh has gone from a beer-and-shot town to a border-pushing cocktail city, while maintaining its roots as a Rust Belt enclave. With the changing landscape of the city's bar scene, we're introducing Beverage Director: the best places to drink in Pittsburgh right now, from new Tiki bars to our favorite dives.
Hidden Harbor
Squirrel Hill North
Hidden Harbor is bringing tiki cocktail culture back in a big way. This theme bar is kitschy but technically outstanding in the fine craft of beverage making. Every drink is served with flamboyant flair, adorned with flowers or in a golden pineapple -- they're definitely the pinnacle of innovative, modern barware in the city.
Umami
Central Lawrenceville
The hottest spot for late-night Japanese street foods paired with inspired drinks. A long list of sake (which you can buy in a four pack) is complemented with whimsical cocktails like #GodzillaTears, mixed with sake, tequila, and charred peppers, or classic twists like a Wasabi Old Fashioned.
The Summit
Mount Washington
No one is having more fun on Mt. Washington than the group running the best bar in the neighborhood, The Summit. Cocktail competitions with local bartenders and game and trivia nights with a Peach Julep in hand make for some of the better nights out. Plus, it's just a short walk to the best views in the ‘Burgh.
The Allegheny Wine Mixer
Central Lawrenceville
So you want good wine? Look no further than Allegheny Wine Mixer and its killer list, ranging from hip malbecs to cava, with a featured theme each season -- autumn's is Oregon-based wines. The grape stuff makes its way into the cocktail list as well in drinks like the AWM Cup, with red wine, apple brandy, cherry, orange, and nutmeg -- you can’t escape it, nor should you want to. The vibe here is low-key for a chill night out.
The Urban Tap
South Side Flats
Beer, beer, and (wait for it)... more beer. Urban Tap features dozens of draft options -- 140, to be exact -- for the locally-conscious and far-flung beer lover. A new location is popping up in Shadyside along South Highland any day now -- East Side, rejoice.
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Bloomfield
Craft beer gets its due at Caliente in Bloomfield (it has a suburban location, too). The draft list at this lodge-like spot is in constant rotation, so your hoppy head will never get bored. Bonus points for being one of the only places in town with a kitchen that stays open as long as the bar every day of the week.
James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy
North Side
James Street is a jazz and live music haven. In the downstairs bar, you can imbibe with an old-timey cocktail (the Tried and True's and Then's) or a new twist on an old favorite (the Now's) with music almost every day of the week.
Butterjoint
North Oakland
The Butterjoint is the place you go to feel fancy and relaxed at the same time. The approachable, cozy bar has the most impeccable palate pleasers from the masters shaking and stirring. There's a healthy mix of delicious classic and house cocktails, but Mercy of the Bartender (which is exactly what you think it is) is always the best order.
Whitfield
East Liberty
Hotel bars can be wicked sad. The Whitfield’s bar, in the lobby of Ace Hotel, is the abject opposite of that bleak imagery in your head. Everyone who is anyone can be found sipping on $3 Narragansett tall boys or a (semi) reasonably priced cocktail here, which become even more so during the daily happy hour with $7 house cocktails (and $5 draft beers) from 4:30-6:30pm. A trip to this bar is like a quick trip out of town, because there is no way Pittsburgh could be this impossibly cool. Right?
Bar Marco
Strip District
An old firehouse transformed into an Italian tapas joint with a solid wine list, a small but mighty cocktail menu, and skilled bartenders to craft you an off-the-menu drink based on your spirit of choice. Bar Marco has been a staple in the Strip for a couple of years now and although it has seen some changes -- namely, starting the tipless trend -- it continues to be a solid place to kick back.
Acacia
South Side Flats
True speakeasy Acacia, with its Prohibition-era atmosphere and fancy cocktails, is the perfect anecdote to the South Side madness that happens right outside the discreet wooden door. (Don't blink when you walk by -- you might miss it.) You won’t even know you're on East Carson St with your seasonal cocktail in hand -- you’ll think you're in someone’s basement in 1930. Fittingly, it's also one of the few places in town with an absinthe fountain.
Il Tetto
Downtown
If a party is what you're after, a party is what you will get at Il Tetto. The rooftop bar of Sienna Mercato is always packed to the gills with young professionals washing away the work day or urbanites cheersing the weekend. A glass ceiling, opened in warm months, keeps you surrounded by the cityscape as you enjoy a draft.
The Commoner
Central Business District
Another hotel bar makes the list in the hot-as-hell Kimpton Hotel Monaco. The Commoner is a delicious gastro pub with a bar that's no slouch. Classic cocktails like The Last Word mingle with innovative blends like the coconutty Road to Joy and tapped wines just as you will be mingling with fancy out-of-towners and Pittsburgh’s finest. Hot tip: During the weekends, hit the Bloody Mary bar.
Apteka
Bloomfield
Beyond having the best pierogi in town, Apteka boasts a bar program that perfectly matches its hip clientele. With lovely concoctions like gin, celery seed, and chartreuse, or bourbon, pickled prune, and sage, the drinks are unique and flavorful. Polish beer is also on the menu along with late night DJ sets and specials. Na zdrowie!
Spoon
East Liberty
The only two words you need to know about Spoon’s bar program: Gin Club. Yes, the bar stocks a lovely line-up of gin and genever both locally- and “where the eff is this from?”-sourced to makeup the special Gin Club menu. You can savor the good stuff on its own or indulge in a gin-based cocktail. Membership (which costs nothing -- we are all members, as long as you have a gin in your hand) certainly has its benefits.
Scratch Food & Beverage
Troy Hill
Regional spirits get their due at Scratch. The bar menu reps Pennsylvania hard with craft distilled spirits from across the Keystone state. The wine list changes with the weekly food menu, which by the way, includes insects. Drink up!
täkō
Downtown
Let’s taco-bout the margaritas at täkō, because they are delightful. The drinks team knows what's up and goes a little crazy with combinations like spicy cucumber and pineapple jalapeño. Mezcal and tequila are featured prominently on the cocktail menu as well.
Mixtape
Garfield
Your new casual go-to for a stiff drink or just a dose of caffeine. Mixtape specializes in blending cocktail and coffee culture, thus becoming the ultimate hang out space for day or night. Get a smoothie, a cold brew cocktail, or just a bunch of alcohol -- there's plenty of seasonal and craft brews -- and stay all night.
Pork & Beans
Downtown
The wait is over: Pork & Beans is here and features great BBQ and a bar to fawn over. Public Service Announcement: You can order a 40 here. It’s like a flashback to college frat parties, but the pigs are on your plate and not trying to dance with you. Along with huge amount of American lager and malt liquor, the beer list is eclectic (and lengthy) and the cocktails quirky. A good time is guaranteed.
