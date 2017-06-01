Celebrate Outdoor Drinking Season at Pittsburgh's Best Rooftop Bars

related The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in Pittsburgh

Il Tetto Downtown With a glass retractable roof in the heart of Downtown (meaning, this bar's open even in the coldest depths of winter), Il Tetto's atmosphere and view of the overarching skyline is hard to beat. Somehow, beer from the bar’s impressive draft list tastes even better when you're surrounded by skyscrapers. Along with the brews and full bar, Il Tetto also has classy snackage, like an artisanal cheese plate and beef tartare. If you're looking to impress an out-of-towner, here's where to do it. Don't forget to tell them the literal translation of the place you're at is "the roof."

Biergarten Downtown Biergarten sits at the top of Hotel Monaco's ninth floor, making it the tallest rooftop bar in the city. Good crowd control maintains the space's low-key but playful vibe (have you played giant Jenga yet?), making it easy to spend a whole evening swigging European beers and eating enormous pretzels & sausages here.

BRGR East Liberty A covered roof provides the perfect rooftop perch to watch the happening intersection of Highland and Centre. Order up a juicy burger (go for the Shrooms burger, it's one of the best in the city) and a boozy milkshake, or get there for happy hour when signature cocktails are $6 -- hello, Corpse Reviver!

Mario’s East Side Saloon Shadyside With TVs galore (yes, built into the wood-planked walls on the roof), Mario’s is a go-to for catching any of the big games, though you might have to wade through a pool of college kids to get a drink. Even better, Tuesday is outdoor movie nights on its newly renovated rooftop.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Steel Cactus

Steel Cactus Shadyside Steel Cactus is rife with strong margaritas, high heels, and bro, which is to say: expect a full-on party when you come here. If that isn’t your jam, there are plenty of other downtempo rooftops on this list, but if/when you're jonesing for that kind of night, get some chips and salsa and a Yinzerita (beer upside down in a margarita) and head up to this Shadyside roof deck.

related The 9 Best Bars for Winter Drinking in Pittsburgh

related The Best Wine Bars in Pittsburgh

New Amsterdam Lawrenceville In 2016, New Amsterdam underwent renovations that included the addition of an open-air rooftop beer garden, meaning the previously cramped-feeling bar is now a welcoming hot spot on Butler Street. Enjoy daily cocktail specials like Hump Day Happiness, as well as a menu that serves up everything from Dutch-inspired sandwiches, to lobster nachos, to a 'Little Nederlanders' menu for the kiddos.

Carson City Saloon Southside Listen: you can order a 64oz drink at Carson City Saloon. Byyyye. It goes without saying, then, that this bar is made for parties. The rooftop space looking over the greenery on the banks of the Monongahela River is also nice enough to host weddings in the summer months.

Pints on Penn Lawrenceville Take in the brick church and colorful homes of Lawrenceville from the small rooftop deck at Pints on Penn. Along with its quaint surroundings, this corner bar has a rotating draft list and funky beer cocktails, like the Shave & a Haircut: Sailor Jerry rum, Coke, and a stout. We'll try anything twice.

Six Penn Kitchen Downtown Walled off from any lurkers down on the street level, Six Penn's intimate space, replete with plush benches, big tables for friends, and lush, green trees, feels like a Downtown PGH oasis. (Bonus points for being close enough to hear cheers float across the river from the stadiums on big game days.) It might not be the tallest roof in town, but this charming spot is great for sipping on mojitos and sangria in warmer weather.

Duke’s Upper Deck Cafe Homestead If you don't live in Homestead, there's a good chance you've never heard of Duke's. With an impressive selection of 48 local and craft beers on tap, and an attached wine bar right next door, Duke's offers a laid-back vibe with a patio that's open year round. It also hosts events like Cornhole-League Nights -- because nothing is more Pittsburgh than throwing back some Fat Head's IPA and becoming a competitive cornholer for the night.