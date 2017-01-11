Pittsburgh Is Getting a Museum Solely Dedicated to Beer

Brew's official location will be decided once the fundraising campaign ends, though the stated goal is to build the 50,000sqft space within two miles of Downtown Pittsburgh, an area that already holds the Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Science Center, and John Heinz Regional Historical Center.

Possible exhibits include everything from "Baseball, America’s Pastime and Beer" to the much more vague and tantalizing "Beer Heroes and Villains." Additionally, in a stroke of genius, these folks decided to include… get ready… a 300-seat gastropub somewhere on the museum’s grounds.

In other words, there’ll be a place to “sample the merchandise” amongst a (more or less) official beer hall of fame and a Brewers Wall, where every brewery currently in operation will be featured. A tall order in the boom or bust world of brewing, but we salute the effort.