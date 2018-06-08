The Best Spots to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Pittsburgh

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

Pittsburgh Bottleshop Café Bridgeville Sports tavern with American fare and on-site brewhouse

From June 14 to July 15, the Pittsburgh Bottleshop will be showing the World Cup matches every day starting at 11am, with food and drink specials during the games. The Bottleshop is one of the premier sports bars and restaurants in the region; when the Pens won the Stanley Cup in 2016, the Cup made its first stop at this establishment. If you’re lucky you’ll catch Pittsburgh’s own Super Genius Mark Madden watching the World Cup games here (he’s known to hang out at this bar).

Piper’s Pub South Side Family-owned pub that’s a packed house every World Cup

Just like it has for the past 18 years, Piper’s Pub will be showing every World Cup match and serving food according to the country playing that day, with tons of international specials throughout the competition. For food, Piper’s serves European entrees like bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie, but it’s known for Boxty Tot boxes: house-made Irish potato boxty tots covered with your choice of Thai chili fried chicken, steak and gravy, and more. Whatever you get, though, get it early: this place is known to be packed, with people often spilling out of the establishment. If coverage starts at 8am, you can bet it’ll be packed at 7:30 am.

Jack's Bar South Side Neon-lit hometown corner bar filled with up-and-at-’em Yinzers

Since the games are running on Euro time, you’re gonna have to start drinking early (which most people who’ve been on the South Side can attest to at some point). Enter, Jack’s Bar on the South Side, which opens Monday through Saturday at 7am, and Sundays at 9am. Even though Christmas is Jack’s biggest day of the year, Premier football fans are also known to pack into this place for early hours, cheap drinks, and a dive atmosphere. Drinks come with a side of popcorn, and this is one of the few bars that’s also smoke-friendly, so smokers can feel free to light up (and non-smokers should take note). But make sure you bring cash, as it’s a cash-only bar (although there is an ATM).

The Claddagh South Side Works Irish-inspired pub that makes you feel like you’re in the Emerald Isle

Right next to the South Side Works Cinema is The Claddagh pub, which by its name, you can pretty much tell who this bar is rooting for. You’ll find lots of drink specials here, as well: BOGO fish & chips on Mondays, and if you’re catching a World Cup game on a Tuesday, there are $2.50 pints and $5 Irish car bombs all day long. During halftime, head outside and lounge in the outdoor seating, which includes a fire pit. In addition to drinks and specials, you can enjoy an assortment of Irish-themed fare like corned beef, Scotch eggs, and Guinness while you cheer on the teams.

Sharp Edge Downtown Belgian beer and burgers make this bar/restaurant ideal for a Red Devil

If you work downtown, Sharp Edge is a great World Cup destination to catch a game on a lunch break, with three flat-screen TVs and a bar that serves 30. The Penn Avenue destination includes 35 taps and 200 beers from all over the world, including Carlsberg, Guinness, and Hacker-Pschorr Hefe Weiss. Craft beers are half-price all day on Wednesdays, and while Sharp Edge is known for its standard American bar food (like pretzels, burgers, and salads), its wings and Buffalo bites are especially delicious and pair perfectly with beer.

Bigham Tavern Mount Washington Go ‘Bigham or Go Home’ at this American tavern

With 19 flat screens, you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find a bad seat to watch World Cup matches at Bigham Tavern. If you’re a European football fan with an American appetite, this place is for you, with a mosty red-white-and-blue menu consisting of burgers, salads, and sandwiches. It gets pretty loud here during sporting events like the Pens games, so if you’re looking for an enthusiastic atmosphere, the “Go Bigham or Go Home” mantra applies. Weekday Happetizer specials from 5-7pm include $1 off drafts, $2 domestic beers, $3 well drinks, and $5 snacky things.

Harp & Fiddle Strip District Pittsburgh's No. 1 St. Paddy’s Day destination consoles disappointed Ireland fans

One of St. Paddy’s Day’s most popular destinations is also one of the best spots for watching the World Cup -- and even though Team Ireland didn’t qualify, they’ll be showing the games regardless. For more than 25 years, Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle has brought everything from Irish dancing to bands to Penn Avenue. The menu offers a vast array of Irish beers (including Guinness, Smithwicks, and Harp), and specialities like bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips. Plus, you can choose from more than 35 Irish whiskeys (just not all at once), and Wednesdays are all-day $3 Guinness days, perfect for Hump Day World Cup matches.

Hofbrauhaus South Side Works German-inspired brewery for fans of the FCB

Pretend like you’re really in Germany cheering on Bayern when you watch the games at Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh, which is modeled after the Hofbrauhaus in Munich. This place is huge (they have to make room for the Shotski after all), with a main dining hall in the center that includes a bar and TV screens. It also features a beer garden in the back overlooking the Monongahela River, one of the best places for outdoor drinking and dining in the city. There’s also German music and live bands periodically, so this place goes all out. Munch on pretzels with bier cheese and potato pancakes as you savor Bavarian ales -- lederhosen not required.