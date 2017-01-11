The Best Irish Bars in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is officially the best US city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. But with Irish bars this impressive, there are plenty of reasons to visit these eight spots even when it’s not March 17th. From a spot with Irish dancing lessons, to a bar with traditional Irish boxty, these pubs offer a taste of the Emerald Isle here in Pittsburgh.

The Claddagh South Side Bartenders at The Claddagh are professionals at putting an Irish twist on drinks, as evidenced by the signature cocktails -- the Irish mule, the Guinness Bloody Mary, and the Baileys chocolate mint martini. The bar regularly hosts events, like Guinness glass engraving, whiskey dinners, and themed parties. True to its heritage, the bar sponsors the Pittsburgh Celtics, the local Gaelic Athletic Association team.

Ryan's Pub Regent Square Hanging high above S Braddock Ave, the pub’s giant green sign, adorned with a clover, is a beacon. In addition to its pub food menu, the bar is known for its long-running Sunday karaoke nights.

McFadden's Saloon North Shore Given its location on the North Shore near PNC Park and Heinz Field, it’s only natural that McFadden’s is a fusion of sports bar and Irish bar. Furthering its Pittsburgh-Ireland mash-up vibe, it serves Shepard’s Pie-Rogis, classic Pittsburgh pierogi stuffed with potatoes, beef, and veggies, and topped with a demi-glace sauce. Continue Reading

Murphy's Tap Room Regent Square Green bar, green chairs, green bricks, green decor -- Murphy’s Tap Room is dressed for St. Patrick’s Day year-round. Though it’s located on Regent Square’s main drag, the no-frills spot manages to keep a low profile. Inside, it’s filled with several pool tables and dart boards.

Monterey Pub North Side Tucked away in the Mexican War Streets, Monterey Pub seems as if it were plucked right out of Dublin and dropped in Pittsburgh. The pub is filled with plush, antique mahogany booths, a low-key vibe, and plenty of regulars from the tight-knit neighborhood. Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s are on draft, and pub classics like shepherd’s pie and fish & chips are on the menu.

Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle Strip District In the heart of the Strip District, Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle is known as an entertainment destination. The bar hosts Irish folk bands, modern Celtic rock bands, and even ceili dance lessons. Look for the Guinness lamb stew on the menu, which pairs well with, of course, a Guinness on draft.

Piper’s Pub South Side Piper’s Pub serves up a taste of the UK with favorite foods from Ireland, Scotland, and Great Britain. More than a dozen Irish whiskeys are up for grabs, along with Irish beers and Magner's Irish cider. On weekends, it’s home to football (read: soccer) fans cheering on European teams.

Mahoney's Restaurant Downtown This longtime bar pours beers in a down-to-earth atmosphere on its first floor. With whitewashed brick, a wooden bar, and pictures of famous Pittsburgh athletes, it’s equal parts Irish pub and classic Pittsburgh saloon. When you're sick of pretending to be Irish, head upstairs for live jazz at Little E's Jazz Club.

