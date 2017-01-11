The Best Irish Bars in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is officially the best US city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. But with Irish bars this impressive, there are plenty of reasons to visit these eight spots even when it’s not March 17th. From a spot with Irish dancing lessons, to a bar with traditional Irish boxty, these pubs offer a taste of the Emerald Isle here in Pittsburgh.
The Claddagh
South Side
Bartenders at The Claddagh are professionals at putting an Irish twist on drinks, as evidenced by the signature cocktails -- the Irish mule, the Guinness Bloody Mary, and the Baileys chocolate mint martini. The bar regularly hosts events, like Guinness glass engraving, whiskey dinners, and themed parties. True to its heritage, the bar sponsors the Pittsburgh Celtics, the local Gaelic Athletic Association team.
Ryan's Pub
Regent Square
Hanging high above S Braddock Ave, the pub’s giant green sign, adorned with a clover, is a beacon. In addition to its pub food menu, the bar is known for its long-running Sunday karaoke nights.
McFadden's Saloon
North Shore
Given its location on the North Shore near PNC Park and Heinz Field, it’s only natural that McFadden’s is a fusion of sports bar and Irish bar. Furthering its Pittsburgh-Ireland mash-up vibe, it serves Shepard’s Pie-Rogis, classic Pittsburgh pierogi stuffed with potatoes, beef, and veggies, and topped with a demi-glace sauce.
Murphy's Tap Room
Regent Square
Green bar, green chairs, green bricks, green decor -- Murphy’s Tap Room is dressed for St. Patrick’s Day year-round. Though it’s located on Regent Square’s main drag, the no-frills spot manages to keep a low profile. Inside, it’s filled with several pool tables and dart boards.
Monterey Pub
North Side
Tucked away in the Mexican War Streets, Monterey Pub seems as if it were plucked right out of Dublin and dropped in Pittsburgh. The pub is filled with plush, antique mahogany booths, a low-key vibe, and plenty of regulars from the tight-knit neighborhood. Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s are on draft, and pub classics like shepherd’s pie and fish & chips are on the menu.
Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle
Strip District
In the heart of the Strip District, Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle is known as an entertainment destination. The bar hosts Irish folk bands, modern Celtic rock bands, and even ceili dance lessons. Look for the Guinness lamb stew on the menu, which pairs well with, of course, a Guinness on draft.
Piper’s Pub
South Side
Piper’s Pub serves up a taste of the UK with favorite foods from Ireland, Scotland, and Great Britain. More than a dozen Irish whiskeys are up for grabs, along with Irish beers and Magner's Irish cider. On weekends, it’s home to football (read: soccer) fans cheering on European teams.
Mahoney's Restaurant
Downtown
This longtime bar pours beers in a down-to-earth atmosphere on its first floor. With whitewashed brick, a wooden bar, and pictures of famous Pittsburgh athletes, it’s equal parts Irish pub and classic Pittsburgh saloon. When you're sick of pretending to be Irish, head upstairs for live jazz at Little E's Jazz Club.
Sign up here for our daily Pittsburgh email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Steel City.
Rossilynne S. Culgan is a Pittsburgh native, and her Irish eyes are smiling. Follow her: @rossilynne.
-
1. Claddagh Irish Pub407 Cinema Dr, Pittsburgh
-
2. Ryan's Pub & Grill607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
-
3. McFadden's211 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh
-
4. Murphy's Tap Room1106 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
-
5. Monterey Pub1227 Monterey St, Pittsburgh
-
6. Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle Irish Pub2329 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
-
7. Piper's Pub1828 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
-
8. Mahoneys949 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
The Claddagh offers an authentic Irish and lively environment. Unwind at the end with a cold one from their extensive drink offerings— we recommend The Irish Mule for going all out— and some top-notch bar food— try the Jameson Burger and if you’re in a group, the Antipasto Board. All other Irish pubs can go home now.
Located in the heart of downtown West Chester, this neighborhood watering hole and sports bar is a favorite spot for its classic pub atmosphere and food done right. The veggie burgers are outstanding. Milkshakes are so good boys will come to the yard. Stop in Sunday night for karaoke or Tuesday for trivia.
It’s a prime spot for catching a game, as the huge interior is decked out with sports memorabilia and a friendly crowd (but maybe less so on game day). There are multiple bars and a DJ, and fare is your regular pub menu done right.
Hang out at this neighborhood Irish pub in Regent Square and choose from their wide variety of imported and micro beers. Guinness, of course, is always on tap. The front bar area has several TVs, pinball, mega touch games and a jukebox. The back area has you covered with bowling, pool tables, electronic and steel tip darts and more TVs, plus a weekend DJ.
This is a Northside neighborhood treasure with a cozy bar and tiny booths that make you long to be a regular. The Irish fare, often marinated in Guinness, goes down easy. Tender, shredded Guinness beef is featured in several menu items, but is best served under a heap of mashed potatoes and cheese in the shepherd’s pie.
This bar is a top-notch pub experience, boasting dozens of Scotch choices, a draft list including Pennsylvania breweries, and beer on cask, plus eats like fish & chips and Guinness beef stew.