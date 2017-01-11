The Best Spring Beers You Can Find in Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers are officially losing their minds over spring -- the sun is sometimes shining, the air is no longer so cold that you want to die. Yes indeed, everything is aligned for perfect beer drinking. Start dusting off the porch furniture, put on your shorts since it is over 50 degrees (and apparently that's appropriate behavior), and crack open some of the ‘Burgh’s best seasonal brews.

Pale ale, 4.7% ABV

This is the only beer on the list that has its own kickoff bike ride through the East End of the city. The release of the Pedal Pale Ale stars with beer fans pedaling behind a keg to a secret location to enjoy the first tap. Or, forego the physical labor (it tastes better if you do it, though), and drive to the brewery for growler fills of this easily drinkable, crisp brew starting in late April, early May.