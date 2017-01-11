The Best Spring Beers You Can Find in Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers are officially losing their minds over spring -- the sun is sometimes shining, the air is no longer so cold that you want to die. Yes indeed, everything is aligned for perfect beer drinking. Start dusting off the porch furniture, put on your shorts since it is over 50 degrees (and apparently that's appropriate behavior), and crack open some of the ‘Burgh’s best seasonal brews.
East End Brewing Co. Pedal Pale Ale
Pale ale, 4.7% ABV
This is the only beer on the list that has its own kickoff bike ride through the East End of the city. The release of the Pedal Pale Ale stars with beer fans pedaling behind a keg to a secret location to enjoy the first tap. Or, forego the physical labor (it tastes better if you do it, though), and drive to the brewery for growler fills of this easily drinkable, crisp brew starting in late April, early May.
Hop Farm Brewing Company Wild Wild Weiss
Berliner weisse, 3% ABV
Low alcohol content? Sign us up for a six pack! Wild Wild Weiss is a refreshing Berliner weisse made with wild yeast which gives the beer its cloudy appearance and sour notes. It may look a little funky, but it'll have you dreaming of (and singing) "Summertime." #WillSmithSongs
Full Pint Brewing Social
Session IPA, 4.3% ABV
Full Pint, a short drive from Pittsburgh in North Versailles, is releasing a new seasonal beer for spring. A grapefruit session IPA, Social will be ready in April. And at 40 IBU, we can expect very little bitterness with those citrus undertones. Good for indulging in a couple and marveling at what warmth feels like.
Roundabout Brewery Ginga Wheat
American wheat, 5.2% ABV
Add some fresh ginger, locally sourced honey, and a bit of lemon to an American wheat beer, and you’ve got Roundabout’s Ginga Wheat. The distinct ginger flavor hits the spot on a chilly spring evening. This brew was released in early March, officially signaling the end of winter. The groundhog was right this time.
Costar Brewing Strawberry Wheat Blonde
Fruit wheat, 5.5% ABV
This might be the micro-est brewery in town, producing just two kegs at a time. So, to call this beer a "limited release" would be an understatement. For spring, Costar is whipping up the Strawberry Wheat Blonde, a fruit beer that counts on fresh strawberries. No firm release date has been set; it depends on when the strawberries start to ripen!
The Brew Gentlemen Beer Company Albatross
Double IPA, 8% ABV
The Brew Gentlemen add a double IPA to its arsenal of seasonal brews. The boys of Braddock claim Albatross packs a big punch with passionfruit and pineapple thanks to the Galaxy hops. The beers here are no joke -- get yourself over to the 15104.
Draai Laag Brewing Co. R2 Koelschip Ale
Koelschip, 4.2% ABV
While it might not necessarily be touted a=s a spring brew, this Koelschip is a wheaty, light, easy to down sour. Draai Laag also boasts one of the nicest outdoor drinking spots in the area with a large patio complete with string lights in the middle of a wooded valley -- it'll feel like you aren’t in Pittsburgh anymore. And we guess technically you aren’t; you’re in Millvale.
Penn Brewery Penn American pale ale
Amber ale, 5.5% ABV
Perhaps the ultimate in spring ‘Burgh brews is Penn Brewery’s Penn American pale ale because, get this, it's only available at the venue for America’s greatest pastime: PNC Park. Yup, you can only enjoy this ale on draft at a Pittsburgh Pirates game. And there's obviously nothing like kicking back with a beer in the best ballpark in America staring at the best city in America. That’s just fact.
