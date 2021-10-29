Everywhere You Should Drink Cosmos in California Right Now

Liquor lore pegs the creation of the Cosmopolitan to a bartender at the Odeon in 1988, but the sweet and tart pink drink really reached its heyday thanks to a certain late-'90s, New York-set TV series, which made it popular coast to coast. Now, like so many other amazing things from that decade, the Cosmo is officially back, and this holiday season is a better time than ever to order one because of Cosmos for a Cause, a partnership to support local restaurants and bars across the country.

From now through December 31, Cointreau will donate up to $100,000 to the Independent Restaurant Coalition for every order of a Cosmopolitan at participating restaurants and every Instagram post tagging #CosmosForACause and @Cointreau_us. Your mission is clear: Order a Cosmo at one of these 13 California venues, raise a glass, post it, and save the restaurant industry. Cheers!