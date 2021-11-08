Everywhere You Should Drink Cosmos in Texas Right Now

Of all the iconic cocktails in all the towns in all the world, the Cosmopolitan co-exists among fashionable libations that are simultaneously as sophisticated as they are refreshing. The classic Cosmo consists of just Cointreau, vodka, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a martini glass. The process may be simple, but the resulting concoction delights the senses from the first sip to the end of your third round.

To celebrate this beloved boozy beverage in a new way, Cointreau has created Cosmos for a Cause, a partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition to raise up to $100,000 to secure vital protections for independent restaurants and the more than 11 million workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And you can be a part of these fundraising efforts by simply ordering a Cosmo at bars and restaurants across the great state of Texas between now and December 31. Below, discover 13 of our favorite spots among the impressive list of more than 100 participating locations statewide.