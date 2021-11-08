Everywhere You Should Drink Cosmos in Texas Right Now
Check out 13 of our favorite spots.
Of all the iconic cocktails in all the towns in all the world, the Cosmopolitan co-exists among fashionable libations that are simultaneously as sophisticated as they are refreshing. The classic Cosmo consists of just Cointreau, vodka, cranberry juice, and fresh lime juice shaken over ice and strained into a martini glass. The process may be simple, but the resulting concoction delights the senses from the first sip to the end of your third round.
To celebrate this beloved boozy beverage in a new way, Cointreau has created Cosmos for a Cause, a partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition to raise up to $100,000 to secure vital protections for independent restaurants and the more than 11 million workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And you can be a part of these fundraising efforts by simply ordering a Cosmo at bars and restaurants across the great state of Texas between now and December 31. Below, discover 13 of our favorite spots among the impressive list of more than 100 participating locations statewide.
A merging of culinary styles and cultures triumphs at this Rainey Street Historic District Tex-Asian pub where a sense of endless possibilities drives the menu. The fusion of Asian, Latin, and Texas cuisines culminates in dishes such as brisket rangoon, shishito pepper queso, and Miso Mac Daddy, a savory combo of tempura-battered mac ’n cheese and miso-buttered corn. Try one of the Pupu Party Platters featuring a variety of shareables for a small group, ideal for snacking on over cocktails and excellent conversation.
One of the coolest spots on the historic courthouse square in Denton, Barley & Board has the distinction of being the town’s first gastropub, seamlessly blending contemporary food and beverage selections with its storied past as a circa-1858 hotel. The build-a-board signature offering — and inspiration for the eatery’s name — puts diners in the driver’s seat to create enticing spreads of imported meats and cheeses, as well as local inspirations, including house-marinated feta.
Each location of this Dallas-based chain epitomizes the quintessential steakhouse experience, from dark wood walls to white tablecloths, plus an emphasis on impeccable service — all present and accounted for at the elegantly appointed San Antonio location. Steaks and chops, as the name suggests, highlight a carefully curated menu of classics. Entrees come accompanied by one of Bob’s signature glazed carrots, but diners can choose from a host of traditional steakhouse side dishes to accompany the giant orange vegetable.
Located in the heart of Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, the city’s main LGBTQ entertainment district, this corner gay bar and grill features excellent people-watching on the large patio, an extensive menu of bar-food faves, and special events ranging from drag brunch to Steak Day. Belly up to the bar, grab a spot on one of the sofas, or gather your friends at a table to enjoy whatever shenanigans are taking place around you.
It should come as no surprise that the first cocktail at the top of the Cosmo’s drink menu is a traditional Cosmopolitan, but plenty of other surprises await at this beloved, kitschy dive bar near the Lakewood neighborhood. Settle near the faux fireplace and warm your soul with an eclectic selection of food, from large create-your-own pizzas to a variety of amazing Vietnamese dishes from chef Jackson Tran. The oxtail pho’s worth traveling for, but you might need to get there early to ensure it’s still available because when they run out, they run out
Step into this family-owned Italian bistro for woodfired pizzas in a variety of specialty styles, as well as classic preparations such as veal meatballs, pappardelle Bolognese, and lobster ravioli. French and a variety of Mediterranean influences can be found throughout the menu, too. Live music’s a big draw, even on weeknights, with everything from soul to jazz creating a memorable soundtrack for a leisurely date-night meal or fun night hanging out with friends in the bar.
It doesn’t get much more metropolitan than a platter of fine caviar and some chilled vodka (perhaps in a Cosmo), one of the signature experiences at this restaurant inspired both by the owners’ Israeli butcher shop, Doris, and their love for vacationing in Costa Rica. Other menu staples include dry-aged cuts of beef, lamb, and Moroccan-style fish from the Gulf of Mexico, all served in a chic dining room in the heart of Houston’s eclectic Montrose neighborhood.
This two-story Irish pub has become a popular hangout before and after pro football and baseball games, thanks to its proximity to both stadiums and outgoing bartenders exemplifying the friendly vibe. Burgers, wings, and hearty egg dishes during brunch fuel patrons for rounds of darts, pool, or simply cheering on a favorite team on one of the many TVs throughout the dark-wooded space.
Handcrafted artwork, vintage furniture, and a variety of gifts represent some of the fantastic finds you’ll discover at this fun and funky hybrid restaurant-bar-retail concept. Luring people to Lekka are live music and a massive patio under the cover of dozens of colorful rain umbrellas hanging high above the tables, a picturesque setting ideal for a casual meal of sandwiches and salads, plus carefully masterminded cocktails at lower-than-typical Dallas prices. Their popular Ruby Cosmo tops their Lekkatinis menu, putting a different citrus spin on the iconic drink with grapefruit-infused Texas vodka.
This bar’s motto makes a clear declaration reminding us to live in the present moment, and what better way to be in the here and now than communing over food and drinks? Reserve a VIP table for an elevated experience, or pull a seat up to the bar where you can be witness to a variety of bartending acrobatics while noshing on fresh oysters and charcuterie. Either way, it’s a sophisticated cocktail experience befitting the Woodland Heights neighborhood.
Chef Ling Qi Wu utilizes fresh ingredients harvested from nearby Wu Lanfang Farm about 30 minutes outside Austin to prepare traditional Chinese cuisine with a healthier approach. She draws on her time in China, and Beijing most specifically, to create an experience for diners that’s casual yet sophisticated in a restaurant that matches those same sensibilities. Sip on a Fletcher Cosmopolitan while bouncing around the dim sum section of the menu featuring such delights as lobster dumplings, pan-fried Akaushi beef bao, and chicken taro egg rolls before moving onto elaborately crafted entrees.
Modern American fare and a warm, casual vibe entice guests into this laidback version of a retro diner that’s as much a neighborhood hangout as it is a dining and drinking destination for people venue-hopping in the Lowest Greenville Avenue entertainment district. Snag a seat on the dog-friendly patio and settle in for comforting dishes ranging from Parmesan-kale dip to crispy chicken sandwiches and an incredible Reuben, perfect for pairing with an ice-cold beverage — and it doesn’t get much colder than their slushy Frozen Cosmo, a drink unique to the Dallas location.
Black, white, and red all over perfectly describes the cheery interiors of this neighborhood joint focusing on crafted cocktails and globally inspired food, from lobster potstickers and carnitas egg rolls to blackened rainbow trout and Korean steak medallions — all served with a considerable dose of southern hospitality. The kitchens at each of the restaurant’s six locations are run by their own executive chefs, so you’ll discover items at every outpost that you won’t find anywhere else.