Beverage Director: Where to Drink in Portland Right Now

Mary's Club Downtown The OG strip club and a Portland institution, Mary’s has been around since 1955, and has remained a family business the entire time. It hosts some of the best dancers around, and has an old-school charm unmatched by other, hipper clubs. Sweetening the deal, you can pop over next door to Santeria and grab a burrito to bring back.

Lucky Devil Lounge SE Portland Though not as venerable as as Mary’s Club, Lucky Devil Lounge is still one of the best strip clubs in the city, with talented, tattooed dancers performing feats of strength and agility every night. And with a fireplace inside and a fire pit on the covered patio, plus winter drinks specials, it’s the best strip club during the winter months.

Sandy Hut NE Portland The Sandy Hut is the spot bartenders go when they’re off work. Inside is a dark, divey atmosphere with a friendly staff serving drinks and food at prices as low as the ceiling. Throw in a ridiculously good brunch with bottomless mimosas (and the occasional Tiki drink), and it’s clear why it remains a destination for Portland natives.

Yamhill Pub Downtown To those who say there is no true dive bar in Portland, we offer The Yamhill Pub. Nestled near the waterfront in Downtown PDX, this pub is a grungy, dark bar where you'll find a clientele of old-Portland regulars, though you won't be stared out the door. Grab a pitcher of PBR on the cheap and play something on the jukebox -- you’ll feel like Portland never left the '90s.

Kelly's Olympian SW Portland Portland’s unofficial biker bar, Kelly’s Olympian is another Downtown watering hole popular with the old-school crowd. Decorated in a dozen motorcycles hanging from the ceiling and vintage neon signs and gas station equipment filling out the narrow space, it also operates as a venue, mostly for rock, punk, and metal bands. Drinks are cheap and basic at this Portland classic.

My Father's Place SE Portland My Father’s Place is a cross between greasy diner and dive bar, with all of the amenities and ambience of both. Cheap drinks (including vodka-Squirt), breakfast items, and fried bar food are served starting at 7am (it opens at 6am, but cannot legally serve alcohol then) until close at 2:30am, 365 days of the year. There’s also the requisite pinball, pool, lotto, and arcade games, and Wednesday nights are board-game nights.

Saraveza NE Portland Despite its Spanish name, Saraveza is actually a Midwestern-style tap house and bottle shop, complete with homey comfort foods, like pasties and fried chicken to-go along with its massive selection of local and foreign beers, perfect for a winter night. Of course, being a Wisconsin-themed bar, it shows Packers games regularly. Saraveza feels less like a pub, and more like your friend’s basement back in Madison; it’s just a friendly, fun place to hang out in any time of year.

Horse Brass Pub Belmont We’ll try not to overuse the word "institution," but for the Horse Brass Pub it’s a necessary description. The Horse Brass is not only a great pub -- with a huge draught list and even beers on cask, some of the best fish and chips in town, and authentic British decor that includes darts -- but it’s a piece of Oregon history. Its original proprietor, Don Younger, sponsored and carried many of the breweries we know now, like Bridgeport, Full Sail, and Widmer, back when they were nascent. We likely wouldn’t have the beer culture we pride ourselves on if not for The Brass.

Hale Pele Lloyd District You’d think a decked-out Tiki bar would be better in summer, but given that Hale Pele is mostly closed to the outside, it’s actually the perfect cold weather bar. When the rains come in winter months, you can hide out at Hale Pele and feel transported to a tropical island. That, and the drinks are really, really good, elevating the Tiki aesthetic to a craft cocktail level with house-made syrups and high-end rums.

Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade Downtown It’s Portland’s original barcade. Ground Kontrol houses a massive collection of vintage arcade games, from Joust to Mortal Kombat II, pinball machines, and even an original game exclusive to the bar in its two floors. While you’re basking in childhood nostalgia, grab a cheap beer, or snack on some nachos or frito pie. Ground Kontrol also hosts occasional musical acts, generally of the nerdy variety.

Expatriate Concordia It’s rare that a bar’s food threatens to overshadow its drinks, but most bar menus aren’t written by Naomi Pomeroy, head chef of the famous prix fixe spot Beast, which sits right across the street from Expatriate. Luckily, Expatriate’s founder and Pomeroy’s husband, Kyle Webster, manages to keep up with her Asian style chicken & waffles and Indian spiced fries by putting out his own fantastic and innovative cocktails, all in a lush and cozy Asian-European styled space.

Interurban Mississippi Ave. When it comes to eating a full dinner at a bar, Interurban is hard to beat. It blurs the line between restaurant and pub with delicious cocktails, including bottled ones to share, and rich, rustic New American cuisine with a French touch. Nice beer and wine selections round everything out, and the happy hour offers great deals, including $5 glasses of wine and house cocktails. The back patio is winter friendly, with a cover to keep out the rain and a fire pit to keep you warm.

Aalto Lounge Belmont Aalto Lounge, the chic mid-century style bar on SE Belmont, is often known for its $2 cocktails and snacks during happy hour, but the bar doesn’t stop when that ends at 7pm. Stick around for local DJs every night, a cocktail menu that focuses on simplicity and quality, and daily specials: Mondays get you a shot of Buffalo Trace and a High Life pony for only $3.

Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library Downtown Arguably the best whisk(e)y bar in the the city with hundreds of different whiskies poured in a decadent space full of tufted leather, hardwood, and chandeliers, The Whisk{e}y Library is a wholly unique experience worth the oft-lengthy wait. (Reservations are available only to club members.) When you’re sitting next to a fireplace, warming your chilled bones with a fine Scotch, nothing else matters.

The Box Social NE Portland The Box Social is such a romantic setting that the staff has made signs in the bathroom begging customers to stop humping on the sinks. It’s cozy, cute, and always welcoming, with lighting just dim enough. The ambience is just an extra benefit to the elegant (and affordable at around $9 a drink) cocktail menu, organized by spirit type.

Jackknife Bar SW Portland Likely the busiest bar of the Lightning Bar Collective, the Jackknife serves craft cocktails in the lobby of the Sentinel Hotel, and is almost always packed. Luckily, the space is huge, with a sweeping marble bar top and multiple fireplaces with banquette seating.

The Sapphire Hotel Hawthorne Dist. Another classic Portland establishment that's been around since the early 1900s, The Sapphire Hotel has adapted with the changing times, keeping its cocktail menu current and exciting with both classic and house cocktails, including dessert drinks, with tiered spirit choices (and accompanying prices). The space remains the same as always: cozy, elegant, and a little bit sexy, with a wood stove to keep you warm.

Rookery SW Portland The Rookery, the bar above Raven & Rose, was once a hayloft in an old Victorian home. Now, it’s fancy as hell, with dark hardwood surfaces, oil lamps, leather chairs, and fireplaces. Here, you can find some of the best examples of classic cocktails offered in the city, made with handpicked single barrel spirits to best exemplify each drink. If that’s not your thing, bar manager Estanislado Orona, one of Portland’s best bartenders of 2016, makes creative and delicious drinks that mirror your tastes.

The Knock Back NE Portland There are a lot of bars on Alberta, but The Knock Back has a special warmth to it, and manages to hit that precise midpoint between a cocktail lounge and a neighborhood hangout. The drinks are well-executed but unpretentious, with slushy drinks and shot and beer combos next to craft cocktails. The food menu is full of fun bar snacks, like bacon Parmesan popcorn and a wide selection of sliders. The dog-friendly front patio, covered and heated, is busy all year round.

Bit House Saloon Buckman In just a year and a half, Bit House Saloon has firmly established itself in the upper echelon of Portland’s bars. The staff, a communal group of bartenders who worked together to open it, serves creative cocktails, flights of handpicked single-barrel spirits, sherries, beers, wines on tap, and more, all with full table service and a strong emphasis on speedy hospitality. The space itself is a pleasure -- an old brick building from before the turn of the century renovated with lush leather and brass -- and sports a winter-friendly patio out back complete with a fire pit.

Clyde Common Downtown Clyde Common cannot be missed, simply for the fact that Jeffrey Morgenthaler can still be found here most nights of the week, making his famous barrel-aged cocktails and pouring high-end, hard-to-find whiskeys. At the restaurant and bar, Carlo Lamagna puts out Northwestern cuisine with a Filipino touch. Clyde Common remains one of Portland's most lauded locations, and for good reason.

Doug Fir Lounge Lower Burnside The Doug Fir, modeled after an old log cabin, is technically the bar for the Jupiter Hotel, but it’s really known for its space as a venue that just happens to serve really good rustic food and creative, immensely affordable drinks. The downstairs area hosts regular touring and local acts, as well as comedy tours, drink events, dance parties, and more.

The Old Gold Overlook When we say that The Whisk{e}y library is only arguably the best whiskey bar in town, it’s because the Old Gold exists as well. It might not have the same selection, but it has a sizable one, and you don’t have to endure a wait to get in. It’s a nice, casual neighborhood bar with “too much whiskey,” great cocktails, and hearty sandwiches.