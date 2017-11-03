Beverage Director: Where to Drink in Portland Right Now

Portland is blessed with its fair share of bars. At times, the sheer volume can lead to decision paralysis, and you end up in the same dive bar next to your house you always go to (which is fine, really). But if you're eager to wade into the wider drinking scene that establishes Portland’s identity, welcome to Beverage Director: a collection of the city's best bars to be drinking in right now, from strip clubs to pubs, dive bars to cocktail lounges. We’ve particularly focused on those that provide an escape from the gray, rainy winters we have here in the Pacific Northwest. These are the best, most definitively Portland (and winter-friendly) bars.
Mary's Club
Downtown
The OG strip club and a Portland institution, Mary’s has been around since 1955, and has remained a family business the entire time. It hosts some of the best dancers around, and has an old-school charm unmatched by other, hipper clubs. Sweetening the deal, you can pop over next door to Santeria and grab a burrito to bring back.
Lucky Devil Lounge
SE Portland
Though not as venerable as as Mary’s Club, Lucky Devil Lounge is still one of the best strip clubs in the city, with talented, tattooed dancers performing feats of strength and agility every night. And with a fireplace inside and a fire pit on the covered patio, plus winter drinks specials, it’s the best strip club during the winter months.
Sandy Hut
NE Portland
The Sandy Hut is the spot bartenders go when they’re off work. Inside is a dark, divey atmosphere with a friendly staff serving drinks and food at prices as low as the ceiling. Throw in a ridiculously good brunch with bottomless mimosas (and the occasional Tiki drink), and it’s clear why it remains a destination for Portland natives.
Yamhill Pub
Downtown
To those who say there is no true dive bar in Portland, we offer The Yamhill Pub. Nestled near the waterfront in Downtown PDX, this pub is a grungy, dark bar where you'll find a clientele of old-Portland regulars, though you won't be stared out the door. Grab a pitcher of PBR on the cheap and play something on the jukebox -- you’ll feel like Portland never left the '90s.
Kelly's Olympian
SW Portland
Portland’s unofficial biker bar, Kelly’s Olympian is another Downtown watering hole popular with the old-school crowd. Decorated in a dozen motorcycles hanging from the ceiling and vintage neon signs and gas station equipment filling out the narrow space, it also operates as a venue, mostly for rock, punk, and metal bands. Drinks are cheap and basic at this Portland classic.
My Father's Place
SE Portland
My Father’s Place is a cross between greasy diner and dive bar, with all of the amenities and ambience of both. Cheap drinks (including vodka-Squirt), breakfast items, and fried bar food are served starting at 7am (it opens at 6am, but cannot legally serve alcohol then) until close at 2:30am, 365 days of the year. There’s also the requisite pinball, pool, lotto, and arcade games, and Wednesday nights are board-game nights.
Saraveza
NE Portland
Despite its Spanish name, Saraveza is actually a Midwestern-style tap house and bottle shop, complete with homey comfort foods, like pasties and fried chicken to-go along with its massive selection of local and foreign beers, perfect for a winter night. Of course, being a Wisconsin-themed bar, it shows Packers games regularly. Saraveza feels less like a pub, and more like your friend’s basement back in Madison; it’s just a friendly, fun place to hang out in any time of year.
Horse Brass Pub
Belmont
We’ll try not to overuse the word "institution," but for the Horse Brass Pub it’s a necessary description. The Horse Brass is not only a great pub -- with a huge draught list and even beers on cask, some of the best fish and chips in town, and authentic British decor that includes darts -- but it’s a piece of Oregon history. Its original proprietor, Don Younger, sponsored and carried many of the breweries we know now, like Bridgeport, Full Sail, and Widmer, back when they were nascent. We likely wouldn’t have the beer culture we pride ourselves on if not for The Brass.
Hale Pele
Lloyd District
You’d think a decked-out Tiki bar would be better in summer, but given that Hale Pele is mostly closed to the outside, it’s actually the perfect cold weather bar. When the rains come in winter months, you can hide out at Hale Pele and feel transported to a tropical island. That, and the drinks are really, really good, elevating the Tiki aesthetic to a craft cocktail level with house-made syrups and high-end rums.
Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade
Downtown
It’s Portland’s original barcade. Ground Kontrol houses a massive collection of vintage arcade games, from Joust to Mortal Kombat II, pinball machines, and even an original game exclusive to the bar in its two floors. While you’re basking in childhood nostalgia, grab a cheap beer, or snack on some nachos or frito pie. Ground Kontrol also hosts occasional musical acts, generally of the nerdy variety.
Expatriate
Concordia
It’s rare that a bar’s food threatens to overshadow its drinks, but most bar menus aren’t written by Naomi Pomeroy, head chef of the famous prix fixe spot Beast, which sits right across the street from Expatriate. Luckily, Expatriate’s founder and Pomeroy’s husband, Kyle Webster, manages to keep up with her Asian style chicken & waffles and Indian spiced fries by putting out his own fantastic and innovative cocktails, all in a lush and cozy Asian-European styled space.
Interurban
Mississippi Ave.
When it comes to eating a full dinner at a bar, Interurban is hard to beat. It blurs the line between restaurant and pub with delicious cocktails, including bottled ones to share, and rich, rustic New American cuisine with a French touch. Nice beer and wine selections round everything out, and the happy hour offers great deals, including $5 glasses of wine and house cocktails. The back patio is winter friendly, with a cover to keep out the rain and a fire pit to keep you warm.
Aalto Lounge
Belmont
Aalto Lounge, the chic mid-century style bar on SE Belmont, is often known for its $2 cocktails and snacks during happy hour, but the bar doesn’t stop when that ends at 7pm. Stick around for local DJs every night, a cocktail menu that focuses on simplicity and quality, and daily specials: Mondays get you a shot of Buffalo Trace and a High Life pony for only $3.
Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library
Downtown
Arguably the best whisk(e)y bar in the the city with hundreds of different whiskies poured in a decadent space full of tufted leather, hardwood, and chandeliers, The Whisk{e}y Library is a wholly unique experience worth the oft-lengthy wait. (Reservations are available only to club members.) When you’re sitting next to a fireplace, warming your chilled bones with a fine Scotch, nothing else matters.
The Box Social
NE Portland
The Box Social is such a romantic setting that the staff has made signs in the bathroom begging customers to stop humping on the sinks. It’s cozy, cute, and always welcoming, with lighting just dim enough. The ambience is just an extra benefit to the elegant (and affordable at around $9 a drink) cocktail menu, organized by spirit type.
Jackknife Bar
SW Portland
Likely the busiest bar of the Lightning Bar Collective, the Jackknife serves craft cocktails in the lobby of the Sentinel Hotel, and is almost always packed. Luckily, the space is huge, with a sweeping marble bar top and multiple fireplaces with banquette seating.
The Sapphire Hotel
Hawthorne Dist.
Another classic Portland establishment that's been around since the early 1900s, The Sapphire Hotel has adapted with the changing times, keeping its cocktail menu current and exciting with both classic and house cocktails, including dessert drinks, with tiered spirit choices (and accompanying prices). The space remains the same as always: cozy, elegant, and a little bit sexy, with a wood stove to keep you warm.
Rookery
SW Portland
The Rookery, the bar above Raven & Rose, was once a hayloft in an old Victorian home. Now, it’s fancy as hell, with dark hardwood surfaces, oil lamps, leather chairs, and fireplaces. Here, you can find some of the best examples of classic cocktails offered in the city, made with handpicked single barrel spirits to best exemplify each drink. If that’s not your thing, bar manager Estanislado Orona, one of Portland’s best bartenders of 2016, makes creative and delicious drinks that mirror your tastes.
The Knock Back
NE Portland
There are a lot of bars on Alberta, but The Knock Back has a special warmth to it, and manages to hit that precise midpoint between a cocktail lounge and a neighborhood hangout. The drinks are well-executed but unpretentious, with slushy drinks and shot and beer combos next to craft cocktails. The food menu is full of fun bar snacks, like bacon Parmesan popcorn and a wide selection of sliders. The dog-friendly front patio, covered and heated, is busy all year round.
Bit House Saloon
Buckman
In just a year and a half, Bit House Saloon has firmly established itself in the upper echelon of Portland’s bars. The staff, a communal group of bartenders who worked together to open it, serves creative cocktails, flights of handpicked single-barrel spirits, sherries, beers, wines on tap, and more, all with full table service and a strong emphasis on speedy hospitality. The space itself is a pleasure -- an old brick building from before the turn of the century renovated with lush leather and brass -- and sports a winter-friendly patio out back complete with a fire pit.
Clyde Common
Downtown
Clyde Common cannot be missed, simply for the fact that Jeffrey Morgenthaler can still be found here most nights of the week, making his famous barrel-aged cocktails and pouring high-end, hard-to-find whiskeys. At the restaurant and bar, Carlo Lamagna puts out Northwestern cuisine with a Filipino touch. Clyde Common remains one of Portland's most lauded locations, and for good reason.
Doug Fir Lounge
Lower Burnside
The Doug Fir, modeled after an old log cabin, is technically the bar for the Jupiter Hotel, but it’s really known for its space as a venue that just happens to serve really good rustic food and creative, immensely affordable drinks. The downstairs area hosts regular touring and local acts, as well as comedy tours, drink events, dance parties, and more.
The Old Gold
Overlook
When we say that The Whisk{e}y library is only arguably the best whiskey bar in town, it’s because the Old Gold exists as well. It might not have the same selection, but it has a sizable one, and you don’t have to endure a wait to get in. It’s a nice, casual neighborhood bar with “too much whiskey,” great cocktails, and hearty sandwiches.
La Moule
Clinton/Division
La Moule started strong in October of 2015, and has since only honed its wares. It’s a beautiful bar, with heart/mussel wallpaper, dim lighting, and a gorgeous copper bar top. The mussels, from Chef Aaron Barnett, formerly of St Jack, are some of the best in the city and come in a variety of styles, from classic French to a Korean kimchi. For drinks, try one of the many Belgian beers, sherries, or absinthes available, or let one of the talented bartenders whip up a delicious cocktail.
Sign up here for our daily PDX email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Portland has to offer.
-
1. Mary's Club129 SW Broadway, Portland
-
2. Lucky Devil Lounge633 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
-
3. Sandy Hut1430 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
-
4. Yamhill Pub223 SW Yamhill St, Portland
-
5. Kelly's Olympian426 SW Washington St, Portland
-
6. My Father's Place523 SE Grand Ave, Portland
-
7. Saraveza1004 N Killingsworth, Portland
-
8. Horse Brass Pub4534 SE Belmont St, Portland
-
9. Hale Pele2733 NE Broadway, Portland
-
10. Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade511 NW Couch St, Portland
-
11. Expatriate5424 NE 30th Ave, Portland
-
12. Interurban4057 N Mississippi, Portland
-
13. Aalto Lounge3356 SE Belmont St, Portland
-
14. Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library1124 SW Alder St, Portland
-
15. The Box Social3971 N Williams, Portland
-
16. Jackknife Bar614 11th Ave, Portland
-
17. The Sapphire Hotel8 NW 6th Ave, Portland
-
18. Rookery1331 SW Broadway, Portland
-
19. The Knock Back2315 NE Alberta St, Portland
-
20. Bit House Saloon727 SE Grand Ave, Portland
-
21. Clyde Common1014 SW Stark St, Portland
-
22. Doug Fir Lounge830 E Burnside St, Portland
-
23. The Old Gold2105 North Killingsworth, Portland
-
24. La Moule2500 SE Clinton St, Portland
Operating for almost 50yrs, Mary's Club is perhaps the original Portland bastion of boob-baring. Stop in for a drink at this iconic PDX club.
Inspired by a 1960s Playboy vibe, Lucky Devil Lounge brings wild themes to their velvet-lined stages.
Sandy Hut may have been around for just short of a century here, but that doesn't mean things haven't been shaken up a bit. The dive changed hands and got cleaned up in 2015, and while the bar's character remains (there is still an old-time feel with Al Hirschfeld caricatures and wood-paneled walls), it lost some (but not all) of the grime and got an expanded menu. Joining the burgers and cheap beer you know are crab leg specials and Polynesian-inspired cocktails.
It may not be the most beautiful bar, but their dirt cheap PBR pitchers will make you want to stick around.
Kelly's doesn't limit themselves to just a plain old dive bar. They're also a sweet performance venue, hosting live bands and other events.
This classic, old-school dive bar with spacious booths is known for Portland comfort food -- think all day breakfast, hot and cold sandwiches, and a variety of quesadillas -- that'll keep you coming back night after night. And if that doesn't do the trick, good booze and good company will.
More bottle shop than sports bar, Saraveza's Wisconsin roots mean their huge roster of craft brews gets paired with Cheesehead favorites (Nueske's meats, a housemade brat with Carlton farms pork) on game day, along with a schload of sausage and tasty pasties, because it can get nipply in Green Bay.
The City of Roses has over 75 breweries that aren't Breakside, and almost every one of them is represented at no-nonsense Brit pub Horse Brass. This place has been serving up craft beer since 1976 (before it was cool) and has never not been a great place to knock back a few. It’s the best British pub outside of Britain, right down to the halibut fish & chips.
You might be a landlubber, but there's no reason you can't pretend to be a pirate and taste more than 50 different rums from all over the map, earning monikers that were previously reserved for guys with birds on their shoulders. Hale Pele in the Lloyd District rejects your average tiki cocktails and instead adopts more inventive cocktails. Don't forget to order the Zombies, which are so strong they are limited to two per person.
Classic arcade 'n drink emporium Ground Kontrol has been remodeled/upgraded to version "3.0", which brings new comfy flooring, an LED-heavy Tron grid-esque interior.
Arguably one of Portland's most popular cocktail bars, the bartenders at Expatriate are professionally trained mixologists who, in addition to perfecting the classics, have a knack for creating custom or experimental drinks. And in addition to these carefully-crafted concoctions, the bar also offers a menu of refined bar bites. The Prohibition-era vibe is evident from the gold and red decor that is way more sexy than kitschy.
A partnership between the dudes behind Toro Bravo and Prost, Mississippi's Interurban straddles the line between bar and restaurant, with a great cocktail program and full dinner menu. Outside is covered during the winter, but in spring, the roof is removed, exposing the entire back patio for sunny happy-hour drinking. The place evokes a cozy feel with rich wood and leather chairs. If you come with a group, consider ordering the bottled cocktails that are perfect for sharing.
This sleek wine and cocktail bar, named after Finnish designer Alvar Aalto, is decked out in mid-century Scandinavian furnishings. It also has one of the best happy hours in Portland, with a menu that has remained constant for years. It centers around three cocktails: a cucumber-lavender gin highball, a spicy vodka-pineapple sour and a bourbon option with pomegranate and lemon. Go during happy hour for discounted libations.
If you're a whiskey fan, Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library in Portland is worth a trip. One of the best whiskey bars in the country, it has more than 1,500 whiskeys stacked along a huge brick wall, and in true library fashion, they're accessible by a sliding ladder. Roaming bartenders serve drinks from bar carts, and they know more about whiskey than you ever will, so trust them. You can buy a membership to the semi-gentlemen's club to reserve a table ahead of time, otherwise you'll have to wait a few hours for a seat on peak nights with the rest of the non-members. You can always buy a one-time "Hall Pass" to skip the line though.
The Box Social in Portland is cozy and intimate, which makes it the perfect place to get romantic with a date. Even though the bar itself is small, it is rarely crowded. The cocktail list holds a mix of classics and originals, which are all made with aplomb. For a great deal, head to the Box Social during happy hours (they host an early and a late one) for deals on both cocktails and small bites.
A sixty-foot hotel bar in the heart of Downtown? A dozen little spots to tuck yourself into and not be seen? A digital photo booth? Jackknife Bar is rocking that, plus artisan 'tails, of course.
The Sapphire Hotel is a sexy cocktail lounge that serves American fare until midnight and has retained the warm, den-like atmosphere of its former turn-of-the-century hotel lobby. While the caramelized brussel sprouts, steamed mussels, sweet butternut squash enchiladas, and thick, herbed tomato aioli-topped burger all sound sinfully good, the real draw here is the clever craft cocktails. Pay homage to the days when you could rent rooms by the hour and take a chance on the Floozie made with pear vodka, Benedictine, Torani Amers, honey, lemon, and Aphrodite bitters, or the Retrosex made with gin, St. Germain, basil, and reduced grapefruit. Can’t choose? Go for Dealer’s Choice and the bartender will make you something special.
Entering The Rookery Bar, housed in the historic 1883 Ladd Carriage house right above British tavern Raven & Rose, feels like stepping into an old boys' club. It's all too easy to assume a "dandy chap" pose when you're sitting sitting fireside in an armchair, sinking further in with every sip from your Manhattan. Any of the classic cocktails poured here will get you in the mood, really, and the proprietary concoctions are given so much care, you'd mistake them for old standards (try Caroline's Fancy: reposado tequila, curacao, cardamom bitters). The kitchen nods to Irish and English inspirations, with fish & chips, shepherd's pie and London broil feeding tipplers under the vaulted ceilings. Stir in some regular live Irish folk music, a bold green billiards table, and a rare liquor selection and the entire experience is intoxicating.
At this Alberta Arts watering hole, cocktails and upscale bar food join in holy culinary matrimony to present a casual yet upscale bar experience. Extra fancy pub grub selections include plays on classics, like pesto scotch eggs and tempeh reubens, which pair harmoniously with all your favorite cocktails and craft drafts.
Even though it opened in 2015, there's an age-old feel to the 150-seat Bit House Saloon, named for how much a beer cost before the US outlawed foreign coins in the 1800s. You'll walk up to a bar on floors made from old bourbon barrels to order a whiskey-focused list of specials. But don't expect service as rusty as the brass accents in the space, this saloon has beed lauded for its mixology since landing on the scene. Stay traditional with an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, or dip into the punch-packing proprietary drink list, featuring sips like the Astro City Cracker Jack (popcorn-washed Applejack, smoked maple syrup, Verjus, soda). The food menu is fit to soak up the drinks, with fried pork rillette or smoked chicken wings playing opener to fried bologna sandwiches or a smoked pork plate.
Clyde Common's rocking Prohibition era-themed cocktails are crafted by top-notch mixologists, plus this spot also offers European-inspired eats in its casual space Downtown. The trendsetting tavern has communal tables and small plates. Snack on truffle popcorn while you wait for your Heavy Petting cocktail, made with vodka, quinine syrup, lemon peel and grapefruit.
This triple-threat bar, lounge, and restaurant near Buckman stuns with an entirely wood interior (right down to its chandeliers) with a rustic and interior vibe ideal for date nights. The American fare offers modern takes on staples like mac & cheese and bar food like buffalo wings, along with some of the best burgers in the city. The Fir Burger's decked with local cheddar, house-made pickles, and bacon on a soft brioche bun.
The Old Gold in North Portland is somewhere between a neighborhood bar and a hip cocktail joint. It prides itself on having one of the largest whiskey collections in Portland, and though the stock is always changing, it's full of bourbon, rye, and whiskey from Japan, Canada, Ireland, and Scotland. Custom whiskey flights and pairings are available, as are house-made picklebacks. The bar also serves standout pub fare like smoked gouda grilled cheese, elk burgers, and caramelized onion-topped mac & cheese.
There's something sexy about muscles... um, mussels, and that fact is especially apparent at La Moule. Eccentric patterned wallpaper and black leather booths set a seductive, vaguely European mood for four takes on the specialty shellfish, from a creamy iteration with saffron and thyme to a Korean-influenced broth with miso, ginger and kimchi. That's not to say you should stop there: Belgian-inspired favorites like rabbit pie are broken up by specials, like a heaping lobster BLT on buttered Texas toast with thick-cut bacon and caper-mayo skewered by a knife. An impressive Belgian beer selection is notable, but complex cocktails offer just as much reason to drink.