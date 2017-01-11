Where Portland's Best Bartenders Go on Their Rare Nights Off

One of the remarkable aspects of Portland’s bar culture is the bartenders themselves. These hardworking people spend most of their nights slinging drinks, which could be anywhere from cracking open a PBR to intricately mixing a cocktail. Occasionally, they get time off.

Because the bartending community is so close in this city, they often visit each other on their off hours, supporting each other, trying each other’s drinks, or, more likely, nursing a whiskey and beer back and not thinking about craft cocktails. We met up with a few of Portland’s great bartenders and found out where they might be found when they're not at work.