The Willamette Valley Wineries You Should Absolutely Know if You Care About Oregon Wine

The Willamette Valley: the heart of Oregon wines, stretching more than 100 miles north to south and, at its widest, 60 miles east to west. Its claim to fame is pinot noir, the varietal that made our state one of the most famous wine regions in the world. There are other grapes to be had, of course, but pinot is inexorably linked to Oregon, and makes up 73% of all wine grapes grown in the Willamette Valley.

With over 500 wineries from over 700 vineyards and almost 20,000 acres planted, it’s nearly impossible to pick “the best,” but here are 13 of the most exemplary, exciting, historical, and alluring wineries from the Willamette Valley.