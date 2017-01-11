The Very Best Whisk(e)y Bars in Portland

If you’re new to Portland, or just new to its bar scene, and you’re looking for a bar with a great whiskey program, you'll probably end up at Whiskey Bar. It’s understandable, but also very wrong, because Whiskey Bar is actually a dance club and music venue. Instead, try one of these spots if you’re looking for bourbon, rye, Irish, Japanese, Canadian, Scotch, or any other type of whiskey. We guarantee them to be the best in the city for whiskey drinking.

The Old Gold Overlook The Old Gold is tucked into the burgeoning Overlook neighborhood, conveniently just off of the MAX line. It’s something between a neighborhood bar and a hip cocktail joint, with whiskey classes, customizable flights, and a cocktail list focused on the brown stuff. With all of this you wouldn’t need a great food menu, but the Old Gold provides with an impressive selection of sandwiches, including some great veggie ones. If the spot is underrated, it’s probably because the neighborhood wants it that way. Continue Reading

The Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library and the Green Room Downtown The Multnomah Whisk{e}y Library isn’t just the best whiskey bar in Portland, it’s one of the best whiskey bars in the country. It has an unbelievable selection, painstakingly cultivated by whiskey maven Tommy Klus, now helming La Moule. It has sexy, high-back tufted leather chairs, gorgeous rugs over hardwood floors, exposed brick, chandeliers, fireplaces, and well-dressed whiskey librarians pouring your whisk{e}y table-side from bar-carts. You might find yourself waiting a few hours to get in, but now there’s The Green Room, a downstairs sister bar to grab a drink in while you wait to get... into the bar... for a drink.

Bit House Saloon Buckman Jesse Card and his seasoned "Team Riff-Raff" are clearly having fun at work, serving drinks from slushies to on-tap cocktails and sherry, but the hospitality at Bit House Saloon is paramount. The team has a select number of single barrel whiskeys (and other spirits) that can be ordered in flights of various tasting sizes, from ½oz to Old Fashioneds. Bit House also houses a supply of affordable whiskeys, all of which can be ordered as a half-pour. The goal, Card says, is to give people a chance to try a big, badass whiskey that may otherwise be cost prohibitive. Check in on Mondays when the bar occasionally hosts Monday Night Flights, with liquor experts bringing in quality spirits to preview at a fraction of what you'd normally pay. Even if it’s not whiskey that day, it’s bound to be something good.

Paydirt Kerns “We have too much whiskey” is the motto of Paydirt, the hip new bar in the center of the hip new Zipper Building, a collective of restaurants, cafes, and a nail salon. Indeed, they do have too much whiskey, and you can grab a decently priced, heavily poured shot and a tallboy of some domestic lager on the cheap during happy hour. If you get tired of whiskey you can avail yourself to some champagne or a bucket of the Champagne of Beers, quickly delivered to your table with a single call from the bar’s phone booth. Or just get some Fernet on tap.

Brooklyn Park Pub Brooklyn From the outside, it looks like a dive bar. On the inside it looks... like a dive bar. But scrawled in chalk on one wall is a large whiskey list, some of which are circled -- these are for the whiskey club only. To get into the whiskey club, you have to try 30 different whiskies, and a certain amount must come from each "family" (bourbon, scotch, etc.). Then and only then will you have access to the club list, and all other whiskeys are permanently a $1 off for you. Just don’t expect any fancy ice or craft cocktails.

Pope House Bourbon Lounge Alphabet District A quaint bar set in an old Victorian house in the beautiful Alphabet District, Pope House lives up to its name: in addition to the Bourbon 101 classes that celebrate and elucidate on the subject of bourbon, the bar offers the Bourbon Derby, a list similar to Brooklyn Park’s, but 50 bourbons long. Once you reach the Finish Line, you receive a personalized Lucky Horseshoe on the Wall of Fame. Pope House also has a number of whiskey flights and a happy hour with $4 select whiskeys and $6 whiskey cocktails, perfect for sipping on the multi-tiered front patio during the summer months.

related What Your Favorite Portland Bar Says About You

related The Best Wine Bars in Portland

Swank & Swine Downtown If you’re coming in from out of town, or just want a decent spot to drink Downtown, Portland has some excellent hotel bars, one of which is Swine Bar, part of the Swank & Swine duo in the Paramount Hotel. The restaurant is great, but Swine Bar is where the whiskey's at (it’s actually available at both, but). Some 250 whiskeys line the shelves, collected by Portland bar veteran Johnny Rizzo, including rotating seasonal-infused whiskeys -- for summer it’s a smoked fig bourbon. Stop in on Whiskey Wednesdays when select whiskey pours are $2 off.

Raven & Rose/The Rookery South Park Blocks

Raven & Rose and the Rookery Bar take classic cocktails very seriously; while there are some fantastic original cocktails on the bar menu, it’s the standards that stand out. That’s because the staff selects single-barrel spirits specifically for each individual drink. This means when you order a Sazerac or a mint julep, you’re getting the best possible whiskey for the cocktail. It also means you won’t mind that you just dropped $15 on a Manhattan, but rather, are tempted to get a second, and possibly a third.

Sign up here for our daily PDX email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Portland has to offer.

Alex Frane is a proud native of Portland, and loves that we rival even the South in our whiskey selection. Follow his drinking habits at @franiac