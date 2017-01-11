Here's Where We'll Be Drinking Outside in Portland This Summer

The clouds have parted, the rains abated, and we Portlanders are crawling from our hovels to gaze up at that burning sphere called the sun in wonder and delight. We celebrate the only way we know how: day drinking on patios. For a city that spends most of its time under gray skies, it’s remarkable how many bar patios we have. Because of that, we’ve chosen only the best and excluded many. We avoided patios completely without cover (because we don’t want you to bake in the sun) or ones that were too exposed to a busy street. Likewise, we’ve stuck mainly to bars, with some exceptions. We managed to narrow the list down to a manageable 25 great spots for outdoor drinking.

Departure Downtown Departure has two balcony areas, one for seated dining and one for bar service with lounge chairs and cocktail tables. They both have the best view of the city in the city. Those, and the famous Gregory Gourdet running the kitchen, makes Departure a destination spot for tourists, celebrities, and locals alike. You won’t even care that you just paid $7 for a well G&T when you’re looking out over all of Portland. Continue Reading

Noble Rot East Burnside Like Departure, Noble Rot offers a beautiful view of the city from its balcony seating, this time from the east side. It’s also an excellent wine bar, offering many flights and wines by the glass -- a perfect spot for a romantic date, especially when the sun is setting over the West Hills.

Aalto Lounge Sunnyside A small but lovely patio that mimics the interior’s Swedish design, Aalto Lounge’s back area is usually packed. This is especially the case during happy hour; from 5-7pm every day you can get $2 cocktails or a $10 bottle of wine, leading to crowds of mid-20 hooligans that tend to spill out of the bar after 7pm.

Rontoms East Burnside The interior of Rontoms is spacious and filled with beautiful mid-century furniture, but the outside is even bigger, with two different patio areas -- one is covered, has a bar, and serves as a music venue during the summer, and the other is a sprawling wooden deck filled with bamboo. The patio is generally filled, especially on Sunday evenings when the shows are free.

Teote Ladd’s Addition This Mexican spot has a hidden outdoor dining area on the top floor -- and now you know. It’s almost entirely closed in, with a vaulted cover that’s open on the sides, but it’s still a patio, made by the fire pit in the middle and a bar. You have to order food at the downstairs bar, but you can grab shots of tequila or mezcal margaritas at the one upstairs.

The Pied Cow Sunnyside A Portland classic, the Pied Cow is a coffee shop and hookah bar that also serves ridiculously inexpensive carafes of wine. Its patio has a covered section open through the winter, the rest of the lawn is unveiled during the summer months. With tall hedges enclosing it, trees above, and mismatched lawn furniture, you’ll feel like you’re dining on your own private garden.

Radio Room Alberta Open from 9am to 2:30pm every day of the year, including holidays, The Radio Room certainly has the most accessible patio in town. It’s also one of the few with two-tiers: its lower patio has a long fire pit you can huddle around in the evening, and the top level provides ample opportunity to observe the rabble during Last Thursday.

MoMo Downtown It’s far from the prettiest or coziest patio in Portland, but MoMo’s back patio is one of few Downtown. It’s usually lined with hipsters and PSU students smoking under the heat lamps during the winter months, or sprawled out on the concrete levels during the summer.

related The Best Theme Bars in Portland

related The Best Wine Bars in Portland

Night Light Lounge Clinton/Division This little SE cocktail lounge has a cute outdoor patio, completely enclosed with a wooden fence and strewn with lights. In wintertime, the heat lamps are on, and in summer, the umbrellas are put out to shield your delicate Portland skin from the hateful sun. Year-round, the patio is filled with smokers, which can be a little rough for non-smokers at times, given the size of the space.

Prost! Mississippi Portland’s best bar for German biers is also one of the best bars for outdoor drinking, especially if you’re looking to enjoy a liter of lager without the confines of a ceiling. This dog-friendly patio has an outdoor bar so you can avoid going back inside and forcing your eyes to adjust, as well as a number of visiting food carts if you don’t feel like schnitzel.

Gold Dust Meridian Hawthorne You can grab a table out front if you want to sit on Hawthorne and check out the passersby at this high-end neighborhood joint. But we suggest heading out back to the tree-lined, partially covered back patio. Just get there in time a plate of happy-hour wings (2-8pm every friggin' day).

Mad Hanna Beaumont Mad Hanna is one of the best little dive bars in the city, a not-so-secret neighborhood locale adored by its regulars. It’s no wonder why, with its super-friendly staff, cheap drinks, jello shots with Pop Rocks, a sprawling back patio with horseshoes and ping-pong, and a fireplace for the winter.

Produce Row Cafe Eastside Industrial It’s open again! After unexpectedly shuttering for a year, this venerable Portland establishment has re-opened (mostly) unchanged. The excellent back patio is still there, partially covered for seating during the winter, but mostly open to the sun for summer drinking. Grab a boilermaker and celebrate the return of one of Portland’s best beer bars.

Safari Showclub Creston-Kenilworth It wouldn’t be a Portland roundup without a strip club, and Safari has our favorite patio in any of them. In summer, the pool is opened for the strippers to lounge in between their sets on the outdoor pole.

RingSide Grill Hazelwood Look, 140th is still Portland, whatever locals might tell you, and as housing becomes increasingly expensive, it’s probably the only area that you’ll be able to buy a house in. This means that RingSide Grill may be your new destination, where you can look over the rolling hills of the Glendoveer Golf Course and watch wealthy Portlanders chip golf balls out of the sand traps, narrowly avoiding the obese squirrels that populate the course.

Vendetta Boise The inside of Vendetta, a friendly and not-too-hip neighborhood bar, is basically a very large garage, entirely concrete with wide warehouse doors. The backyard is a lovely patio, with gravel pathways and plenty of plants and picnic tables.

10 Barrel Brewing Northwest A lot of breweries have large patios, but only 10 Barrel, nestled in NW Portland, has a rooftop patio with a view of the neighborhood. It also has a line of 20 taps upstairs so, thankfully, you won’t have to go back down. Just ignore the fact that it’s now owned by Budweiser (er, America), and enjoy the still-excellent beers.

related The Best Dive Bars in Portland

Maui's Boise It’s more of a lawn than a patio at this casual NoPo sports bar, but it’s large, with umbrellas and some covering, and a great view into the windows of the overpriced apartment complex next door. Just make sure you put your cigarette out fully before you leave, dammit.

The Rambler Mississippi Bungalo Bar is gone, and now it's The Rambler. The new owners took the swings out, to the disappointment of some and confusion of others, but they've kept the fire pits, and added a bocce ball court as well as a great new cocktail menu. For summer 2016, it's gearing up with a renovated front patio.

EastBurn Buckman EastBurn still has its swings: swinging chairs inside and swinging benches at its courtyard tables. There’s also full dinner service outside, making it close to being a restaurant, but it still sneaks onto our list.

Paymaster Northwest Ignore the confusing name: Paymaster is a great bar, not an ATM service or online banking company. It has a huge back patio, complete with covering, fans, heaters, and misters, as well as a pool table and other games.

Alberta Street Pub Alberta Arts It’s not really a pub, it’s more of a bar. And while the inside space is small enough to be claustrophobic on busy evenings, the back patio is expansive, taking most of the bar’s business, even in winter when it’s covered. It often hosts local bands and musicians, too.

Roadside Attraction Buckman The front yard of Roadside Attraction feels like a Secret Garden, as most the tables are covered by low-hanging vegetation, and it’s almost entirely blocked off from the street. It’s an iconic Portland location: rustic, quirky, dark, and frustratingly cash only.

Interurban Mississippi Interurban straddles the line between bar and restaurant, with a great cocktail program and full dinner menu. Outside is covered during the winter, but in spring, the roof is removed, exposing the entire back patio for sunny happy-hour drinking.

North 45 Alphabet District One of the best patios in NW Portland, the small interior of this whiskey bar belies the larger backyard. This cozy back patio has a TV for Timbers games and its own bar, so you won’t miss a moment.





Sign up here for our daily PDX email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Portland has to offer.

Alex Frane is a Portland native, but he prefers the sunny patio drinking days to the gray ones. Follow his sunny adventures at @franiacdrinks