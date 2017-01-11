Vancouver, WA Is the Next Beer Town You're Not Paying Attention To

Vancouver's scene is at an exciting point in its growth: big enough to be taken seriously, but small enough to remain loyal to the locals, and for brewers to promote each other’s brands with pride. You don’t have to look much further than the Brewcouver passport, which charts nine breweries within a two mile radius, to sense the camaraderie behind the taps.

Check out these Vancouver breweries that have us intoxicated with excitement... and beer, obviously. With new openings slated through 2017, this list is sure to be outdated soon:



Downtown Vancouver

Trusty is yet another newcomer, offering well-crafted brews and a simple yet tasty food menu in a sleek Downtown location. In its open kitchen, it’s likely the chef and brewer will gladly talk about their visions for whatever it is you’re currently enjoying. If the bitter hop bombs we call IPAs have you weary, go for Trusty’s English Ale; it pairs well with the pulled pork nachos. But then again, what beer wouldn’t?