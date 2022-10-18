Where to Grab a Drink in San Antonio Right Now

There’s no denying that San Antonio’s a fantastic place to sip on a margarita on the city’s iconic River Walk or drink a spicy michelada while floating in the pool at one of the many great hotels and resorts. But San Antonio has cultivated a sophisticated cocktail culture over the past several years that rivals any other major city in Texas—or the U.S. At least if you know where to look. Several new spots have opened in the past couple of years and you’ll find those here, along with a handful of can’t-miss mainstays for everything from beer and wine to elaborate flaming tiki cocktails. And everything in between. Read on for 14 bars and lounges ready to help you quench your thirst, catch a buzz, and experience a whole other side of San Antonio culture.