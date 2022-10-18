Where to Grab a Drink in San Antonio Right Now
From urban wine and Texas whiskey to zero-proof mocktails and flaming tiki concoctions, remember these Alamo City bars.
There’s no denying that San Antonio’s a fantastic place to sip on a margarita on the city’s iconic River Walk or drink a spicy michelada while floating in the pool at one of the many great hotels and resorts. But San Antonio has cultivated a sophisticated cocktail culture over the past several years that rivals any other major city in Texas—or the U.S. At least if you know where to look. Several new spots have opened in the past couple of years and you’ll find those here, along with a handful of can’t-miss mainstays for everything from beer and wine to elaborate flaming tiki cocktails. And everything in between. Read on for 14 bars and lounges ready to help you quench your thirst, catch a buzz, and experience a whole other side of San Antonio culture.
La Ruina
One of San Antonio’s most recent openings pays homage to tropical America, from the shores of Texas to the islands and countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Ron (or rum to the English-speaking set) and agave spirits from tequila to mezcal are specialties here, but you can’t go wrong with anything these talented bartenders craft. Try the La Ruina Rum Old Fashioned, which uses and blend of rums for a smooth finish. And for two bucks more, you can get it smoked with a Cuban cigar.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Double Standard
Most great cocktail spots open late in the afternoon or early evening, but you can get your drink on at this downtown bistro starting at noon each day. Try the unusual Sherry Cobbler with a blend of sherries, fig, and orange, or if payday is too far down the road, double well drinks are always $6. Happy hour is generous, too, with $1 East Coast oysters, $2 draft beers, and $3 wells.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Bar Loretta
Housed in a hundred-plus-year-old building (that was once two separate structures), Bar Loretta has awesome indoor and outdoor spaces. You can often find live music here, too, which will provide the soundtrack to your Texas whiskey cocktail-sipping (try the Suffering Bastard for a truly refreshing bourbon-and-gin cocktail) or splurge on a $25 Roger’s Birthday Manhattan made with pecan-smoked bourbon. Cumin-dusted fried rock shrimp make the perfect bar snack, too.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating at the bar.
The Moon's Daughters
Twenty stories above San Antonio, The Moon’s Daughters has some of the best views in town from multiple directions, especially during and after sunset. It’s located atop Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk (an incredible place to stay, BTW) and has a robust cocktail program, including one of the best zero-proof options in the city called The Ritual. Made with non-alcoholic gin, blood orange, ginger, and Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water, it’s an excellent option for non-drinkers or anyone preferring to not get completely blotto from overindulging.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating at the bar, or reserve a table via SevenRooms.
Hugman’s Oasis
Exotic tiki drinks of the tropics are the draw at this dark, mysterious spot on the River Walk that feels straight out of the 1950's heyday of tiki culture in America. Several tiki classics are made here with the requisite expertise—and flames—that make these types of drinks so fun to watch being made and delicious to drink. A new food menu includes a refreshing watermelon coconut bowl, kick-ass pork spring rolls, and popcorn chicken good enough for multiple orders. Grab a seat on the torch-lined patio if you want some fresh air, but definitely check out the inside first.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating at the bar.
Re:rooted Urban Winery
This tasting room in the shadow of the iconic Tower of the Americas features kegged wines crafted in Fredericksburg for Re:Rooted that can be enjoyed by the glass or poured into a growler to enjoy at home (or your hotel for far less than mini bar prices). The names are derived from San Antonio-specific places and legends, including the 2019 Ghost Tracks (a white blend named after a famous phenomenon where children from the afterlife push your car over train tracks), or Riverwalk Red, a blend of 90% Sangiovese and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Amor Eterno
This intimate bar in Southtown is located in a tiny house (but not a tiny house). There’s always a crowd, usually a food truck out front, and seasonal signature cocktails. When it’s not completely slammed at the bar, feel free to ask one of the skilled bartenders to create something on the fly based on your likes/dislikes—or go crazy and let them completely surprise you. Because of its location near many other drinking hotspots in the city, it’s a good place to pre-game or end the night. Or maybe both.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Lounge at Hopscotch
Hopscotch is a 20,000-square-foot immersive art experience with a public-facing bar and lounge, but for the best experience we encourage everyone to order a drink and take it with you on your journey through the 15 different art installations. The bartenders have created a mesmerizing array of cocktails, including an entire category they declare to be Insta-worthy. Try Across The Universe, an otherworldly creation with Flor de Caña 4-Year with watermelon and cantaloupe agua fresca, plus bursting passion fruit boba.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Maverick Whiskey
Steps from the Alamo, Maverick Whiskey distills spirits and brews beer in the same building, a former bank dating back to 1918. Today you can pop into the street-level storefront and purchase booze by the bottle. Or head upstairs to the restaurant and bar where you can absorb a little of the space’s history while your body absorbs an Old Fashioned and other classic cocktails. It offers a nice happy hour, too, with $6 house-brewed beers (try the Archies IPA) and $8 cocktails, plus food starting at $7.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Esquire Tavern
Located on the River Walk, the famous Esquire Tavern has been in almost constant operation since 1933 when it opened to celebrate the end of Prohibition. (Hallelujah!) The multi-level venue is also home to a 100-foot-long bar top, the longest in Texas. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Hot Lips, a fiery concoction of blanco tequila, grapefruit, lime, and a ghost pepper tincture. And if you’re looking for a drink to-go, try the Fancy Pineapple Daiquiri.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating at the bar.
Cellar Mixology
Located in St. Paul’s Square, this basement speakeasy occupies a building that dates back to the 1920's. The beautiful, dark space feels cloaked in mystery (and history) as you sit in the red glow of a neon sign while enjoying an Under the Rose signature cocktail with Botanist Gin, dry vermouth, raspberry simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, egg white, and a little lemon essence. Best of all, each cocktail on the menu gets its own page with an interesting story behind the cocktail name. Reading is fundamental, after all.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Otro Bar en el Balcón
With fantastic River Walk views, Otro Bar at the Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is one of the most chill places to grab a drink in the high tourist area because it’s above the action. Grab a seat in the corner of the space if you can so you get views of both the terrace and the water below. Order an appropriately named River Walker made with raicilla, lychee, coconut, and lime juice for a complex cocktail that will leave you eager for a second round after the first sip.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Sternewirth
There’s something almost indescribably cool about Sternewirth inside the gorgeous Hotel Emma at former Pearl Brewery site that is now one of San Antonio’s hottest entertainment and dining districts. Even if the bar isn’t open, it’s worth walking through the space with its 25-foot-ceilings and intriguing decor. If you’re lucky enough to snag a seat in one of the brew tanks that’s been transformed into a private-ish lounge, take advantage as these are our favorite seats in the whole joint. Get the Three Emmas, a tribute to the space and hotel’s namesake, made with Pearl Beer, rose cordial, amontillado sherry, Botanist Gin, grapefruit, and lemon.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Havana Bar
At the Havana hotel on a lesser-traveled section of the River Walk, you’ll find two different bar options. The bright and airy Ocho with towering floor-to-ceiling windows and chandeliers, but for a more intimate and romantic experience, we prefer the basement-level Havana Bar. It’s dimly lit by flickering candles and home to some excellent craft cocktails. Try the Havana Mule with rum and pineapple instead of the usual vodka and ginger beer for a unique, tropical twist worthy of the name Havana.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.