The Best Beer Bars in San Antonio

Castle Hills & other locations

Folks who truly appreciate craft beer -- especially beer made locally or regionally -- will feel right at home at Big Hops, where aficionados can enjoy a few great brews with friends, then fill their growlers with the evening’s favorites to enjoy back at home. Smart, affable staff serve each of the three locations.



St. Mary's Strip

The food -- most notably, Cullum’s beloved wings -- is a step or six above typical bar fare, and the ambiance is casual, cool, and unpretentious. Throw in an expansive roster of craft beers served by a friendly, knowledgeable crew, and Cullum’s Attagirl checks all the boxes.