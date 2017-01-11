Food & Drink

The Best Beer Bars in San Antonio

By Published On 04/06/2016 By Published On 04/06/2016
big hops beer bar san antonio
Big Hops Bitters

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

No offense to all the fabulous wine bars and top-notch cocktail purveyors of the Alamo City, but sometimes, you just want a beer. Fortunately, as long as San Antonians retain their affinity for Tex-Mex, barbecue, and burgers -- in other words, forever -- beer-centric bars will have a home here. These are 10 beer temples that every self-respecting brew enthusiast should include on their must-try list.

Related

related

The Best Wine Bars in San Antonio

related

The Best Dive Bars in San Antonio

related

Female Bartenders You Need to Know in San Antonio

related

The Best Wine Bars in San Antonio
blue star brewing company
Blue Star Brewing Company

Blue Star Brewing Company

Southtown
2016 marks 20 years in business for Blue Star, which is housed in an artsy multi-use compound of apartments, restaurants, galleries, and studios. With about a dozen brews on tap year-round -- supplemented by seasonal offerings -- Blue Star is a Southtown staple that will endure as its trendy neighbors come and go.

big hops bitters san antonio
Big Hops Bitters

Big Hops

Castle Hills & other locations
Folks who truly appreciate craft beer -- especially beer made locally or regionally -- will feel right at home at Big Hops, where aficionados can enjoy a few great brews with friends, then fill their growlers with the evening’s favorites to enjoy back at home. Smart, affable staff serve each of the three locations.
 

Cullum's Attagirl

St. Mary's Strip
The food -- most notably, Cullum’s beloved wings -- is a step or six above typical bar fare, and the ambiance is casual, cool, and unpretentious. Throw in an expansive roster of craft beers served by a friendly, knowledgeable crew, and Cullum’s Attagirl checks all the boxes.

hangar bar san antonio
The Hangar

The Hangar Bar & Grill

Alamo Heights
A great place to kick back with friends after a Spurs game or other event, this lively bar offers all manner of entertainment to a usually packed house -- giant Jenga, beer pong, shuffleboard, cornhole, and jumbo billiards played with soccer balls. Think Dave & Buster’s with far better prices, and without the slick, packaged feel.
 

Freetail Brewing Company's Brewpub

Far Northwest
Launched in ‘06 by a native San Antonian with a decidedly SoCal attitude (but in a good way!), Freetail has never been one to take itself too seriously. The beers -- produced at Freetail’s S. Presa brewhouse, and available there for sampling in the tasting room -- include the Bat Outta Helles lager, Bourbon Barrel Aged Local Coffee Stout, and the seasonal, sensational Peach Bexarliner.

esquire tavern san antonio
Courtesy of Kody Melton

The Esquire Tavern

River Walk
With its dark wood interior and historic gravitas, The Esquire feels more inviting and just plain cooler than other bars, even on SA’s hottest, most humid days. Many menu items offer a unique twist on classic bar & comfort foods, and the beer selection -- a dozen or so on tap, nearly that many cans, and nearly 20 bottles -- is a great mix of choices hailing from just up the street to across the globe.

related

The Definitive Guide to San Antonio's Best Tacos

related

The Best Dive Bars in San Antonio
the hoppy monk beer brunch
The Hoppy Monk

The Hoppy Monk

Stone Oak
Love the Southtown vibe, but live outside the Loop? The Hoppy Monk combines that laid-back feel with pretty food and oh-so-pretty surroundings -- and, of course, a vast and comprehensive selection of beer from around the state, country, and globe. It’s a boon for the ‘burbs.

flying saucer draught emporium
Courtesy of Anthony Snyder

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Far Northwest
With more than 200 beers on the menu -- including 100+ on tap -- Flying Saucer features what is perhaps the largest beer selection in town. Its suburban strip-mall setting -- and a clientele chock-full of regulars -- gives Flying Saucer the feel of a neighborhood tavern. An added bonus: the bartenders are some of the best-trained and most professional in the industry.

the friendly spot san antonio
Courtesy of Carlos Araiza

The Friendly Spot

Southtown
No compilation of beer-centric bars in SA would be complete without the inclusion of The Friendly Spot, the beloved gathering spot for all manner of San Antonians and a great place to take in a Spurs game while relaxing under the trees. The food is good, the beer menu is outstanding, and there’s no better place in town to people- (and dog-)watch.
 

ALAMO Beer Company

Dignowity Hill
The gorgeous ALAMO Beer Company compound features a brewery, beer hall, and beer garden -- plus one of the nicest patios in SA -- nestled in the shadow of historic Hays Street Bridge just east of Downtown. The shiny, modern setting puts ALAMO firmly in the anti-dive category, but its quality product, chill vibe, and commitment to being a part of its community make it a true destination for beer-loving San Antonians.

Sign up here for our daily San Antonio email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Alamo City.

Michelle Burgess is a San Antonio writer. She walks the streets of her neighborhood nightly, trying to appear casual as she peers into strangers' windows for design ideas. Follow her @MishiBurg.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like