The 16 Best Happy Hours in San Antonio

Wurzbach Ice House Medical Center When: Thurs, 8pm - 2am

The deal: Go to Wurzbach for college night and $1 off draft beer, $3 off Piraat, $2 off Arrogant Bastard, and $2 off Linemans Framboise. Not attending UTSA, UIW, St. Mary’s, or the SAC? Don’t worry -- nobody's going to check your college credentials like a FAFSA document. Pro tip: Pre-game here too, because wells drinks are $2.50 from open 'til 8 pm. Sounds about as dangerous as a 7am foreign language seminar.

Bar 414 Downtown When: Mon - Sat, 4pm - 7pm

The deal: Blues master Robert Johnson recorded an album here in the early '30s. Not sure if that was before or after he sold his soul to the devil, but if you’re looking for stiff drinks, history, and bartenders who know what they’re doing, then look no further. The deals are pretty solid during happy hour: $5 will get you an Old Fashioned, and another $5 gets you a crab cake.

Sushi Zushi Stone Oak When: Every day, 3pm - 7pm

The deal: Sushi for budget-conscious ballers. Come for $1 off sake flights and select sushi rolls for $4.50.

The Esquire Tavern Downtown When: Weekdays, 3pm - 7pm

The deal: Some of the best cocktails in SA for $3 less? That’s what the folks at Esquire are gifting you. After a couple rounds, order some deviled eggs, curried chicken wings, and nachos for another $3 a pop.

Barbaro Monte Vista When: Every day, 3pm - 6pm

The deal: Pizza alert! Flash the Pizza Alert signal! Select beers, well drinks, and house cocktails are half-off, and when you’re done drinking, buy some pizza. Or do both at the same time. Pro tip: Buy five pizza-sized tupperware containers, and insert two leftover pizza slices into each one. Now you have a meal plan for the work week.

Cured Pearl When: Mon - Sat from 3 pm to 6pm

The deal: Half-off all cocktails. Do you know what this means? You can get a Chef Salad for $4.50. Maybe you can convince your boss to let you out early, so you can experience this for yourself -- tell them it’s for research, or team morale, or some other lie.

Bombay Bicycle Club St. Mary’s When: Weds all day

The deal: You’re not above well alcohol, right? Who can tell the difference between Canadian Mist and Pappy Van Winkle, anyway? Order your well drinks with pride and authority here, because every one of them costs a measly $3.

Rebar Oak Park When: Weds

The deal: All domestic beers cost $2.25, and every drink purchase can come with a Nathan’s Original Hot Dog for $1 extra. Because it’s Weiner Wednesday. That’s not a joke.

Blue Star Brewery Pearl When: Weekdays, 11am - 7pm

The deal: All beer is $1 off. Sure, this special might not be the most inventive of the bunch, but when it happens to include some of the best beer SA has to offer, we all need to take notice.

Pericos Northwest When: Weekdays, 4pm - 7pm

The deal: $2 domestic bottles and $3 Tecate micheladas. We're not endorsing this but, technically, you could get five beers and one order of queso for $13, plus tip. Drink responsibly.

Paloma Blanca Alamo Heights When: Weekdays, 3pm - 6pm

The deal: If you get off work at 5pm, or work half-days, or enjoy some other bourgeois work schedule, then we envy you -- for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that you can make it in time for Paloma’s happy hour. You'll get an award-winning margarita for $3.50, and $5 will afford you a fat plate of nachos.

151 Saloon Northwest When: All day, every day

The deal: $1.51 Lone Star and Lone Star Light -- we're pretty sure that’s the price our dads paid for a beer during the 1970s. No way 151 makes any money on this deal, but hey, the price is right for us, so enjoy.

Azuca Southtown When: Weekdays, 4pm - 7pm

The deal: $3.50 will get you a delicious pisco sour, caipirinha, or mojito. If that’s not enough to get you through the doors, consider this: All domestic beers are $3. After you enjoy a few drinks, stick around for the regular menu and enjoy some of the best tartare in San Antonio.

Blue Box Pearl When: Mon-Fri, 4pm - 8pm

The deal: $1 off wells and drafts won't always get you far. But when you're in the Pearl, surrounded by $12 drinks stuffed to the brim with blackberries, mint, and simple syrup, $1 off a strongly poured whiskey gets the job done.

Chart House Restaurant at Tower of the Americas Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 4:30pm - 7pm

The deal: $4 well drinks, AND you get to sit atop Tower of the Americas, spinning around the city like you own the damn place. Feel free to buy some food too: Another $4 will get you some truffle fries. Just make sure to look out the window, a lot. This is the best view of our city, and happy hour is an affordable time to enjoy it.

Liberty Bar Southtown When: Every day, 5pm - 7pm

The deal: $2 off drafts, $4 wells, $4 house wines, and half-off all appetizers is too generous, Liberty Bar. We should feel embarrassed -- like when your friend buys you a gift you know they can't afford. This ludicrous happy hour means you can order Serrano Pickled Chiles for $2, and steak tartare for $7. Add that to some cheap beer and a location in Southtown, and you've got a recipe for a classic San Antonio evening.